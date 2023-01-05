Poet Laureate Ada Limón uses poetry as a way of tuning in to the world

After she was named the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States this fall, Ada Limón suddenly found she had no time to read thanks to a whirlwind of travel and interviews. “It wasn’t this peaceful, let me sit and read this poem and celebrate the moment, but it was all good stress.” That has changed, especially during a two-week residency at the poet W.S. Merwin’s Hawaii home. Limón is the author of six poetry collections, “The Hurting Kind” being her most recent. The California native lives in Kentucky.

Advertisement

LIMÓN: Oh my gosh, yes. I was reading two different versions of his collected poems and I was also reading his memoir “Summer Doorways.” Because so much of his work points to the history of Hawaii, I also started reading Queen Liliuokalani’s memoir, “Hawaii’s Story by Hawaii’s Queen.” I had brought books but instead of reading those, I picked up a different book there everyday. They have his personal collection as well as everything he wrote.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What was it like to read his work in his house?

LIMÓN: You are in his palm forest. His house feels like it’s held up by the trees. You look out and then read his poem “Palm,” which is about how a palm tree lives and grows. It’s an extraordinary experience to see what he saw while reading his work.

BOOKS: What had you packed to read?

LIMÓN: I did finish one book on the plane, Ingrid Rojas Contreras’s “The Man Who Could Move Clouds.” It’s a very intense memoir about her experience of finding out about her grandfather’s powers to heal people. It’s all mixed in with the real and violent history of Colombia.

BOOKS: Are you a fan of memoirs?

Advertisement

LIMÓN: I love memoirs but I primarily read poetry. I read it voraciously. I have stacks and stacks of books in my house. I’d love to say that they’re beautifully organized but they aren’t. I’ll pick a book off those stacks. That’s my daily routine. I may read one from start to finish or I might just dip into one and then pick up something else. I feel like poetry has that ability to shift your focus. I love reading one poem and thinking about how it has done that for me.

BOOKS: Which poets have popped out of that stack for you recently?

LIMÓN: I think one of the best books I read this year was Roger Reeves’s “Best Barbarian.” It’s super varied, personal and political, and it has a lot of guts behind it. It goes without saying that the new Sandra Cisneros collection “Woman Without Shame” is excellent. The new Sharon Olds collection “Balladz” is also stunning.

BOOKS: Do poems make you cry or laugh?

LIMÓN: Oh yeah, I’m a big feeler. Oftentimes I’m looking for something to move me. I want to reset in some ways. It’s very easy to numb out to the world and sometimes we want to do that. Sometimes you need to tune in. Poetry does that for me.

BOOKS: How do you suggest people start reading poetry?

LIMÓN: I think one of the best collections that comes out each year is “The Best American Poetry.” The 2022 edition, which is edited by the poet Matthew Zapruder, is really beautiful. I think if you are new to poetry, it’s such an easy way to dip in.

Advertisement

BOOKS: When did you start reading poetry?

LIMÓN: I started reading it in earnest at 15. I worked at Readers’ Books, a small bookstore in Sonoma, which is still there. On slow days I’d find myself in the poetry section picking books off the shelf. I must have read that entire section. Everyone was new to me then. I remember falling in love with Pablo Neruda’s “Odes to Common Things.” I loved Elizabeth Bishop’s collected works. I loved finding Mary Oliver. Then there were poets like Joseph Brodsky and Philip Levine and others that I would randomly pick up. I would find human connections in these poems. They made more sense to me than a memoir or fiction.

BOOKS: Did you ever get in trouble for reading on the job?

LIMÓN: No, never. They’d tease me. They’d be like, “You’re in the shelves again.”

Interview was edited and condensed. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.