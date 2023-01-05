Remembering Geoff Nuttall, visionary quartet leader

The news sent shockwaves through the tightly knit chamber music world but did not necessarily echo much beyond it. Nuttall after all was not a famous soloist, nor was he a major recording artist. And something about that miraculous four-into-one alchemy at the heart of the string quartet enterprise tends to dissolve the musicians’ individual profiles into the swirling cauldron of sound. It is not uncommon for even seasoned listeners to spend two hours immersed in an extraordinary quartet recital and leave without recalling a single player’s name.

Geoff Nuttall, however, is a name that deserves to be recalled. He was one of the most boldly imaginative chamber musicians of his generation, and the most viscerally engaging quartet leader I’ve ever encountered in live performance. In a field that often fetishizes technical perfection at the inevitable expense of other virtues, Nuttall could play with daring spontaneity, unchecked expressivity, and an infectious sense of wonder. The music was simply more alive in his hands.

“There was always a great sense of freedom, but it was never freedom for freedom’s sake,” the St. Lawrence Quartet’s founding violist, Lesley Robertson, told me in a recent phone interview. “Listening to him, his intention was not to show you what a great fiddle player he was, but to show you how amazing the music was. He was the messenger but never the message. That shouldn’t be a rare thing, but often it is.”

Nuttall’s entire physical approach to the instrument was unique; he seemed to channel the music’s elemental forces. When I first heard the St. Lawrence Quartet in 2003, I wrote that “the notes seem to course through his body like an electric current.” Nuttall’s feet would sometimes slide weightlessly on the floor beneath his chair, and an exciting phrase could lift him altogether from his seat.

Keenly aware of how the quartet’s repertoire, both its classical and its many contemporary works, were sometimes composed in languages that could be difficult for today’s audiences to grasp, Nuttall spoke about the importance of performers “enunciating” the music’s meanings — and he practiced what he preached. This sometimes meant playing with an almost dangerous air of spontaneity, one that seemed to set aside the endless hours of disciplined rehearsing, the carefully pre-charted paths through densely layered scores, and made you feel as if you were witnessing not a re-performance of a distant masterwork but a first-order creative act, kicking to life in real time.

“Geoff lived on that edge with so much freedom and so much joy,” recalled the director Peter Sellars, who worked with Nuttall and the soprano Dawn Upshaw for his staging of “Kafka Fragments” by Gyorgy Kurtág and remained a close friend. “His insane work ethic was fired by some beautiful and insatiable spiritual hunger, an unbelievably wild sense of humor, and some permanent state of risk. In a period where safety comes first, Geoff was at the other end of the spectrum. He kept everything as dangerous as possible, and therefore marvelous. The quartet was not held together because they made it work, but because everybody took a leap.”

Nuttall was born in College Station, Texas. His mother was a nurse, and his father was a physics professor and amateur pianist who used to play Bach Inventions at very slow tempos as young Geoff was drifting off to sleep. When he was 8, around the same time the family moved to London, Ontario, he took up the violin. Progress was swift, and Nuttall soon began to stand out for more than just the excellence of his playing.

Thanks perhaps to the intense discipline and control required to master an instrument, the field tends to self-select for more buttoned-down personality types, but Nuttall from the outset had a certain unmistakable verve. The Canadian violinist Barry Shiffman, who grew up in Toronto, recalls rumors circulating of a prodigiously gifted fiddle player based in London, Ontario. Then, when Shiffman was studying at the University of Toronto in the mid-1980s, Nuttall transferred into his program.

“It was like a blizzard had entered the faculty of music,” Shiffman recalled. “He would enter the building having ridden through the snow in downtown Toronto, wearing a yellow raincoat, red Converse, and a ripped shirt, with unkempt hair and a violin over his back. He had this enormous presence, like an energy. I thought ‘What is this guy?’ And then I heard him play. It was the same energy but on the violin. And it was just astonishingly beautiful.”

Not long after graduating, Nuttall and Shiffman recruited violist Lesley Robertson and cellist Marina Hoover, and in 1989, in a sub-basement room of the Royal Conservatory, the St. Lawrence String Quartet was born. They were coached by reigning quartets of the day — including the Juilliard, Tokyo, and Emerson — and quickly rose up through the ranks, winning the prestigious Banff competition in 1992 and launching their international career.

From the beginning, Nuttall was acknowledged as the ensemble’s main font of inspiration. It was not a matter of some superior, bulletproof technique; Nuttall in fact confessed in interviews that he suffered from debilitating nervousness early on, and according to Shiffman, was at times plagued by technical insecurities that he overcame through his sheer commitment to communicating the emotional message of the music at hand.

“You would see so many musicians who were so brilliant up and down the violin,” said Shiffman, “and yet so many of them weren’t somehow speaking on the instrument. But for Geoff, that was everything — making the listener feel the power and intent of every little nuance in the storyline of the music. Sometimes it was way over the top and exaggerated, but because the intent was so pure and honest — ‘I want you to get it. I want you to feel what I’m feeling’ — it was always just exhilarating. I had never really seen music-making like that, and it changed my whole sense of what was possible.”

Nuttall’s full-on performance style came through most vividly in live performance. He disliked recording and, as he explained in an interview with American Artscape Magazine, felt hemmed in by the weighty permanence behind it all, the imagined judgment of posterity. Live audiences, by contrast, appreciated the thrill of spontaneous risk-taking on its own terms. “I’m convinced,” he said, “that if you’re going for it in a way that the audience can understand, it doesn’t really matter if you mess up or not. It’s the act of going for it.”

Nuttall was speaking of emotional risks as much as technical ones, as if chamber music performance could be a kind of method acting. “You have to go to places sometimes that involve putting stuff out there emotionally that’s not part of who you are, whether it be openly elated or brutally angry or devastated,” he said. “Many times, the problem for young players is not that they’re not great. It’s that they’re afraid to go to these places, to take themselves emotionally to places that may be embarrassing, that may involve some sort of personal failure.”

The quartet’s personnel shifted over the years, with its current roster featuring cellist Christopher Costanza and violinist Owen Dalby. In each configuration, the foursome found a way of drawing strength from the freedom in Nuttall’s playing, rather than succumbing to a deferential tentativeness. The group seemed to grasp the basic truth that, for most audiences, a performance that blazed a wide expressive arc would be far more memorable than one in which every single beat of the music lined up perfectly. Or as Nuttall once said in a casually guru-like turn of phrase: “You don’t have to be together if you’re together.”

While the quartet’s repertoire was vast, Nuttall retained a special affection for the string quartets of Haydn, finding unexplored depths and subtleties beneath what others have treated as decorative classical facades. The results could be revelatory, even for the most veteran insiders. Peter Oundjian, the former first violinist of the Tokyo Quartet, recalled hearing the St. Lawrence play Haydn’s Quartet Op. 20, No. 4 just over a year before Nuttall’s death. “Honestly in my life I don’t think I’ve ever heard a performance with such sincerity, spontaneity, fascination,” he told me. “But never to the point of overriding the composer’s intentions.”

Along the way, the St. Lawrence in fact worked closely with many living composers including John Adams, R. Murray Schafer, and Osvaldo Golijov, who wrote “Yiddishbuk,” one of his breakthrough works, for the quartet while at Tanglewood in the early 1990s. The group has long been in residence at Stanford University, where a tribute program will take place later this month. In 2009, Nuttall took over the directorship of the chamber music series at the Spoleto Festival USA, where he was known for giving talks from the stage that made audiences feel like they were in his living room.

“Geoff lived his life and played his music as if he was in a galaxy with less gravity,” Golijov recalled. “Most people who have that quality are up there on their own. But Geoff would pull you in, lifting you up toward where he was. By ‘you,’ I mean, the singular you, as a friend or composer, but also every player who played with him — and of course, the audience.”

