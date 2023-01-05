Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

THEM AIRS This Connecticut band makes hyperactive, idea-stuffed songs that pile sneaky hooks, dime-store synths, and surrealistic lyrics on top of each other in a thrilling way. With local agit-punkers Lane and Mingko, a project led by Ski Club’s Abigail Zachko. Jan. 6, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MT. ORIANDER Michigan songwriter and guitarist Keith Latinen plays knotty, cerebral rock with lyrics that transform pointillistic inner monologues into poetry. Jan. 10, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

THE BUOYS OF SUMMER: A YACHT ROCK PARTY Winter doldrums got you down? Escape to the Sinclair for an evening of songs that evoke summer breezes, static-free FM radios, and days where “riding like the wind” doesn’t mean impersonating an Arctic blast. Ticket sales will benefit the youth arts nonprofit The Shout Syndicate. Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

SONGS & STORIES BENEFIT FOR ST. JUDE’S HOSPITAL A guitar pull for a cause, with several country strivers, including Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Scott, Matt Stell, and Hailey Whitters, sharing the stage to swap songs and stories. Jan. 11, 7 p.m. $39.50. Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

BRUCE MOLSKY AND TONY TRISCHKA Another song-swap for those whose listening inclinations run a bit more rootsy, as longtime collaborators Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka pair up to sing and play folk, bluegrass, Appalachian, and old-time music together. Jan. 11, 7 p.m. $15. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

SON ROMPE PERA AND MERIDIAN BROTHERS A double-shot of trad-based Latin music with a rock ‘n’ roll edge to it; Mexican outfit Son Rompe Pera makes that explicit in declaring that “cumbia is the new punk rock,” while Colombia’s Meridian Brothers weld a host of traditional styles together with electronic music, psychedelica, and more. Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. $28. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

MARTY ERLICH: TRAVELERS TALES FEATURING STAN STRICKLAND Renowned, adventurous multi-saxophonist and composer Ehrlich, St. Louis-born and NEC educated, reunites with quondam collaborator and revered Boston-based reed player and singer Strickland for an evening of deep improvisation. With bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Michael Sarin. Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

SETH ROSENBLOOM The combustible Boston-based blues guitarist and vocalist, a Waltham native, celebrates his assured forthcoming recording and second full-length album, “As the Crow Flies,” a self-produced joint this time around. Jan. 7, 8 p.m. $20-$30. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STEVE TURRE Master musician and trombone eminence Turre is also the foremost jazz exponent of the conch shells, from which he coaxes a beguilingly exotic sound. He first came to prominence with Art Blakey and has since played with everyone from Herbie Hancock to Cassandra Wilson. Jan. 13, 7 and 9 p.m. $35-$95. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at the BSO, Israeli guest conductor Omer Meir Wellber appears with guests Midori (playing the evergreen Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto) and actor Eli Danker (narrating the American premiere of Ella Milch-Sheriff’s “The Eternal Stranger”) before leading the orchestra in two pieces by Beethoven. (Jan. 5-7). Next week, conductor Alan Gilbert and pianist Garrick Ohlsson take center stage in one of the spring’s more eclectic programs, with Justin Dello Joio’s BSO-commissioned piano concerto “Oceans Apart” as centerpiece. (Jan. 12-14) Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky directs and solos in an evening of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 2, and the H+H debut of music by Marianna Martines, a prolific Vienna-based composer who took keyboard lessons from Haydn as a child and rose to local prominence in Vienna as an impresario, teacher, and performer. Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 8, 3 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

PRO ARTE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA The musician-run chamber orchestra welcomes back conductor emerita Gisèle Ben-Dor for an afternoon of mostly South American music, including several pieces by the late-19th-century Venezuelan-American composer Teresa Carreño and Argentine composer/bandoneonist JP Jofre’s new violin concerto “Mauna Loa,” co-commissioned by Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Lucia Lin, who will perform the solo. Jan. 8. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. www.proarte.org, 617-779-0900

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

PRELUDES This “musical fantasia” by Dave Malloy (”Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812″) takes place inside the hypnotized mind of the Russian composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff (Dan Prior) as he tries to conquer his writer’s block with the imagined assistance of Tolstoy, Chekhov, and Tchaikovsky (all three played by Will McGarrahan). Also featuring Aimee Doherty as hypnotherapist Dahl; Kayla Shimizu as Natalya, Rachmaninoff’s fiancée; and Anthony Pires Jr. as opera singer Feodor Chaliapin. Directed by Courtney O’Connor, with music direction by Dan Rodriguez. Jan. 6-Feb. 5. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

CHICKEN & BISCUITS A raucously big-hearted comedy by Douglas Lyons about the fissures and resilience of family, “Chicken & Biscuits” unfolds before and during the funeral for a revered pastor and patriarch in New Haven. At the play’s center is the clash between two strong-willed, very different women: the upright academic Baneatta, played by the estimable Jacqui Parker, and her flamboyant younger sister, Beverly, portrayed by Thomika Bridwell in a highly entertaining, go-for-broke performance. Directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Through Jan. 8. Presented by The Front Porch Arts Collective. At Suffolk University’s Modern Theatre. frontporcharts.org and ovationtix.com

MIDWINTER REVELS: A SOLSTICE CELEBRATION — TALES FROM ELLIS ISLAND With music, puppetry, story, and song, “Midwinter Revels: A Solstice Celebration” takes place on Christmas Eve in the 1920s on Ellis Island, where a delay in processing requires new arrivals from Ireland and Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Germany to spend an extended time together. Inspired by their children and by the Mexican nurses in charge of their care, the families slowly transcend their differences and build a rapport. Written and directed by Patrick Swanson. Music direction by Elijah Botkin. Featuring Carolyn Saxon, Ricardo Holguin, Stephanie Clayman, Rosalba Solis, Maeve Leahy, Ewan Swanson, and David Coffin, along with instrumentalists Glenn Dickson, Tom Pixton, and Keith Murphy. “Virtual Encore Streaming Window” through Jan. 8. Filmed at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. Tickets to virtual performances at revels.org/midwinter

DON AUCOIN





Dance

LOOK WHO’S COMING TO DINNER This week is slow, but it’s not too soon to look ahead, as Celebrity Series of Boston and Global Arts Live start unfurling a rich slate of programming for the month of January. First up is this provocative production by Company SBB/Stefanie Batten Bland. Inspired by the iconic similarly titled 1967 movie, this presents a different kind of gathering that echoes the past in exploring ongoing social concerns, like who gets invited to the table. Jan. 14-15, $75. Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre at New England Conservatory. www.celebrityseries.org

SHEN YUN If you missed the New York-based company’s Boston engagement during the busy stretch between Christmas and New Year’s, here’s another chance to see this popular spectacular. Sharing centuries-old cultural traditions from China, the troupe’s shows feature live music, dazzling physical prowess, and eye-popping sets and costumes. Jan. 14-15, $90-$200. Hanover Theatre, Worcester. https://thehanovertheatre.org/

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE INTERACTIVE As the organization’s collection of dance videos from over the past century continues to grow, fabulous choreographic moments are featured in curated playlists. The latest free release, entitled “Transcending Tragedy,” brings together 20 wide-ranging contributions by BalletX, Loni Landon, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, Maya Beiser & Wendy Whelan, Rennie Harris Puremovement, Martha Graham Dance Company, and more, including a beautiful clip of Nina Ananiashvili dancing “The Dying Swan.” https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

METAL OF HONOR: GOLD FROM SIMONE MARTINI TO CONTEMPORARY ART It’s the final week for this show, where two rare works by the early Renaissance painter Simone Martini from the Gardner Museum collection are the basis for connecting artists across centuries through a shared fascination with the symbolic power of gold. The Gardner’s Martinis, including a monumental five-panel altarpiece “Virgin and Child With Saints,” circa 1320, is joined by four loans, as well as works by contemporary artists Titus Kaphar, Kehinde Wiley, and Stacy Lynn Waddell. Through Jan. 16. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

DARE TO KNOW: PRINTS AND DRAWINGS IN THE AGE OF ENLIGHTENMENT The 18th century was an era of profound change, as rapid advancement in science and global exploration broadened long-held boundaries of reality and wobbled western notions of a world guided by the invisible hand of God. This show of 150 drawings, prints, books, and other objects, now in its final days, spotlights the social upheavals of the era, broadly known as the Enlightenment, and puts on view a transformational moment of the world expanding intellectually and culturally in every direction. Through Jan. 15. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

BEING AND BELIEVING IN THE NATURAL WORLD: PERSPECTIVES FROM THE ANCIENT MEDITERRANEAN, ASIA, AND INDIGENOUS NORTH AMERICA A collaboration among the museum’s curators of ancient art, Native American art, and Asian art, this exhibition takes an expansive, planet-wide view of artistic expressions of nature across 4,000 years of human creativity, right up to the present day. Through May 7. Rhode Island School of Design Museum, 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500, risdmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

TRANSMUTING THE PROSAIC Roger Clark Miller, who in 1979 cofounded the art-punk band Mission of Burma, has for years made sound-and-artworks with vinyl records exploring the randomness and patterns of ordinary phenomena. He expands on lyrics listed in alphabetical order on the lyric sheet for Mission of Burma’s 1981 EP, “Signals, Calls, and Marches” with a sound component, and orchestrates a film of Somerville traffic by syncing instruments to the movements of cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. Through Jan. 22. 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth, N.H. www.3Sarts.org

CATE McQUAID

Roger Clark Miller's work "Signals, Calls, and Marches" (1981-2019) at the "Transmuting the Prosaic" exhibit at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, N.H. Sara O'Reilly





EVENTS

Comedy

ZAHID DEWJI It’s not likely the Houston comic, who headlines Hideout Comedy Friday and Saturday, has made any resolutions about hitting the gym. “My friend’s like, ‘You’ve got to do resistance training,’” says Dewji. “I was like, ‘Way ahead of you. I am resisting training all the way. I’m not even doing it.’” Jan. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

JAMES SCOTT PATTERSON As a kid, Patterson once tried to get out of school by telling his mother he was possessed by the devil. “She was trying to get me dressed, I was screaming at her in Latin,” he says. “It didn’t take her long to figure out that the real devil probably wouldn’t just keep yelling ‘e pluribus unum’ over and over again.” With Dan Boulger and Bethany Van Delft. Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $20-$25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

KELLY MACFARLAND The Boston comic loves being married, she just hates having a roommate. Which is why she suggested they get a duplex. “Think of how much better your relationship would be if every night at 9:45 you could look at your husband and go, ‘Well, I’m goin’ to my side,’” she says. “‘You stay here in your underwear watching a treehouse show. I’ll be next door watching ‘This Is Us.’ Bye! I love you!” Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $20. Kowloon Komedy, 948 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-0077, www.kowloonrestaurant.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CHRISTMAS TREE DROP-OFF: MUSIC & GOATS Donate your Christmas tree to the goats in this single-day event hosted by Goats to Go at Great Rock Farm. Visitors can sign up to enjoy music and see the goats munch or simply drop off a tree. Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.$20 suggested donation. 201 Pond St., Georgetown. goatstogo.farm

BEHIND THE PEN: JOURNAL MAKING The historic Gore Place in Waltham hosts a workshop for children ages 8-14 to create journals. Learn how to write with a quill and ink and make your own journal from scratch. Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $11-$16. 52 Gore St.,Waltham. goreplace.org

NEW YEAR OPEN HOUSE Concord nonprofit Art for All welcomes families to an open house filled with refreshments and activities. Attendees will have the chance to sign up for workshops and volunteer opportunities. Jan. 8., 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. 152 Commonwealth Ave., Suite 16, Concord. artforallconcord.com

ABIGAIL LEE