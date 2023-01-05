At TV’s midseason, the best shows and performances we’ve seen so far

COMEDY SERIES: I’ve got a feeling that, oddly enough, “The Bear” is going to follow the “Nurse Jackie” and “Barry” path, in that it will be categorized as a comedy despite the fact that it is, to my mind, essentially a drama. Yes, the FX/Hulu series has humorous moments, and the season ends on a redemptive note, and the episodes are generally a half-hour or so long, and the Golden Globes have nominated it for best musical or comedy series. But it’s about the brutal aftermath of a suicide, and it doesn’t belong beside the bubbly likes of “Abbott Elementary” and “What We Do in the Shadows” — two shows, by the way, that I hope to see on the nominations list again this year.

At this point we are, in terms of the Emmys, halfway through the TV year; the eligibility period began on June 1, 2022. Yes, we’re about to enter into another period of new releases after a relatively quiet holiday season; the Peak TV hose will be turned back on. But first let’s look back and cull the best so far. These are the shows and actors whose work will need to linger in the Television Academy voters’ minds until they choose their nominees this coming summer. Which ones already look like they deserve to be considered? I have some opinions.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Handout

This categorization problem isn’t new, and it’s only going to get worse as we continue to veer away from ad-driven network TV and its genre and tonal limitations. More and more shows are walking the line between comedy and drama, hybrids such as FX/Hulu’s deserving “Reservation Dogs” that don’t quite fit under one single label. Even “Succession” — which has won the best drama Emmy twice — resists pigeonholing, with some of the funniest dialogue I’ve ever heard spoken on TV.

Two other comedies that deserve to be remembered this summer: Hulu’s “Reboot” and Apple TV+’s “Loot.” The former is a SweeTart of a look at the making of a TV comedy. The latter is a warm-hearted sendup of morality and the filthy rich.

DRAMA SERIES: “Succession” will be back in the spring, and I’m hoping it will be good enough to get bombarded with nominations. But there are a number of newcomers that ought to be in the mix. I’m assuming Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” will get a nod, as it should, and I’m assuming it will be in the drama category, despite its ironies and farcical bits. The Irish series was both a clever romp about an attempted murder and a rich drama about women, victimization, and empowerment.

Sharon Horgan and Claes Bang in "Bad Sisters." APPLE TV+

I was disappointed that the first season of Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” was completely ignored by the Television Academy — but not surprised. The list of brainless Emmy snubs is long. The wry thriller really ought to be in the running this time. And so should Netflix’s “The Crown,” for a well-written fifth season that was, to me, unfairly dismissed by many fans. The events in the royal family’s life in season five weren’t as lively as those of season four, which was celebrated and won the best drama Emmy; but they were nonetheless addressed subtly and given context.

LIMITED SERIES: This has become a vital category in recent years, as the format has grown in popularity and quality. Last year’s winner, HBO’s “The White Lotus,” returned with a brilliant second season, and I have no doubt it will be in the race. I’m hoping Apple TV+’s “Black Bird” from Dennis Lehane will also find its way into this category, for its compelling portrait of a man who finds his moral center thanks to a creepy serial killer.

I had a quibble or two with FX/Hulu’s “The Patient,” as it unnecessarily reached for historical resonance, specifically with the Holocaust. But it was nonetheless a riveting miniseries that dug deep in terms of sociopathy, the power and the limitations of therapy, and family. It had a theatricality that worked beautifully, as Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson faced off in what was essentially a two-hander.

Steve Carell (left) and Domhnall Gleeson in "The Patient." Suzanne Tenner/FX

Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” also deserves serious consideration, for its wise take on middle age and its narrative structure, which works brilliantly against our need to rush to judgment.

ACTING: I do hope voters pay attention to Jacob Anderson in AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire,” as the titular gentleman bloodsucker. He captured the deep sorrows of a man who watches his beloved family recede from his life and age while he remains young. And he conveyed Louis’s resignation and growing emotional distance as the many decades pass by. It’s a magnetic and somewhat quiet lead turn, and it’s one of the performances from last year that has stuck with me.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in "Interview with the Vampire." Alfonso Bresciani

Likewise, Samantha Morton is fantastic in Starz’s “The Serpent Queen” as Catherine de Medici, an Italian noble who became the queen of France from 1547-88 after being married off at 14. She is a strong and clever woman doing what she can to survive in a male-dominated time and place. Morton is, as usual, a powerful presence, not least of all when she breaks the fourth wall to comment on the action to us, the modern viewer.

I’ve made many pitches in the Globe for Emmy voters to take note of Gary Oldman, the humorous and brilliant slob in “Slow Horses,” and Paul Walter Hauser, the childlike serial killer in “Black Bird.” Both are extraordinary. So is Zahn McClarnon as the Tribal Police officer in AMC’s Tony Hillerman adaptation, “Dark Winds.” He’s mesmerizing in his deliberate approach to everything he sees.

Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine in "House of the Dragon." Ollie Upton/HBO

The first season of “House of the Dragon” dragged a bit early in the season, at points feeling like an overlong preface, but it was helped along by some potent acting. Paddy Considine and Emma D’Arcy were unforgettable as father and daughter, his King Viserys too compassionate for his job and her Rhaenyra a young woman forced into vengeance. Hilary Swank is worth noting, too, in ABC’s “Alaska Daily.” The network show lacks subtlety and layering, but Swank makes it worthwhile as she commits so fully to her character’s smugness.

Who else shone in the first half of the Emmy year? Aubrey Plaza in “The White Lotus,” Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear,” Lizzy Caplan in “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” and Elizabeth Debicki in “The Crown.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.