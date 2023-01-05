Watch for Walter White during the Super Bowl

Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is returning to television, but not in a reboot of “Breaking Bad,” or in another prequel, or in a sequel set in a trailer parked in one of the circles of hell. The husband, father, math teacher, crystal meth maker, and dealer is going to be in a TV commercial next month, specifically on Sunday, Feb. 12, during the biggest TV night of the year, the Super Bowl.

Yup, the “Breaking Bad”-verse is expanding to the ad world as one of the most celebrated TV characters of all time is going to be hawking a snack food made by Frito-Lay. Hey, that’s the way it works in a world where Bob Dylan moves vacation rentals (“Shelter From the Storm”), yogurt (“I Want You”), and lingerie (“Love Sick”). Heisenberg wants YOU … to crunch on this. Maybe we’ll live to see Daenerys Targaryen promoting hair bleach on Bravo, or Lady Violet Crawley pushing compression socks on CNN.