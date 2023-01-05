Watch for Walter White during the Super Bowl

Bryan Cranston’s Walter White is returning to television, but not in a reboot of “Breaking Bad,” or in another prequel, or in a sequel set in a trailer parked in one of the circles of hell. The husband, father, math teacher, crystal meth maker, and dealer is going to be in a TV commercial next month, specifically on Sunday, Feb. 12, during the biggest TV night of the year, the Super Bowl.
Yup, the “Breaking Bad”-verse is expanding to the ad world as one of the most celebrated TV characters of all time is going to be hawking a snack food made by Frito-Lay. Hey, that’s the way it works in a world where Bob Dylan moves vacation rentals (“Shelter From the Storm”), yogurt (“I Want You”), and lingerie (“Love Sick”). Heisenberg wants YOU … to crunch on this. Maybe we’ll live to see Daenerys Targaryen promoting hair bleach on Bravo, or Lady Violet Crawley pushing compression socks on CNN.
The wall between commercials and TV shows has been porous for a while now, and sometimes it works the other way around. The character Ted Lasso originated in promos for NBC Sports.
