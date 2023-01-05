Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 6,750 to 220,500.