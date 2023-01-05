MassDevelopment sells Springfield office building

MassDevelopment has made another windfall with its latest sale of an urban office building, the largest one remaining in the state land bank that the quasi-public agency oversees. It sold 1550 Main in Springfield to Vid Mitta and Dinesh Patel for $6 million. Patel and Mitta also own the Tower Square property next door. MassDevelopment had originally acquired the 130,000-square-foot property at 1550 Main in 2009 for $2.5 million from the federal government. MassDevelopment said the building is almost fully occupied, compared with 70 percent in 2009, with tenants that include the Springfield school department, Bay State Health, two federal agencies (the Internal Revenue Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and regional offices for Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren. MassDevelopment in recent years has also reaped gains from the sales of the Fort Point headquarters for General Electric and the 100 Cambridge St. office tower in Boston. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Bed Bath & Beyond could be going out of business

Bed Bath & Beyond said it might not be able to continue as a going concern, bringing another US retail chain to the precipice of bankruptcy. The Union, N.J.-based company said it’s pursuing an array of strategic alternatives, including restructuring debt, selling assets, or filing for bankruptcy-court protection, but “these measures may not be successful.” Some suppliers had begun to halt shipments to the retailer in recent months, concerned about the company’s outlook. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR MARKET

Companies added more jobs than predicted in December

US companies added more jobs than expected in December, driven by small- and medium-sized businesses, and highlighting the resilience of labor demand that’s underpinning wage growth. Private payrolls increased 235,000 last month after an upwardly revised 182,000 in November, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Job gains were concentrated in businesses with less than 500 employees. The largest companies cut 151,000 workers from payrolls, the most since April 2020. Leisure and hospitality, education and health services, professional and business services, and construction led jobs growth. The data from ADP precede the government’s payrolls report on Friday, which is forecast to show companies added 183,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is seen holding at a historically low level of 3.7 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Mercedes recalling cars that can stall while driving

Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the United States because the engines can stall while they’re being driven. The recall covers a range of models from the 2012 to 2020 model years including the ML550, ML350, AMG ML63, ML250, ML400, GLE450, GLE300, GLE350, GLE550, GLE400, AMG GLE43, and AMG GLE63. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel well and damage the fuel pump control unit. That can make the engines stall. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAW FIRMS

Two large Southern firms merging

Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine. Maynard Cooper & Gale handled financial services litigation and newer Internet services laws in fast-growing areas including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California. Nexsen Pruet handled many construction, labor, legislative, and international business cases from its base along the southern East Coast. The new firm will have about 550 attorneys and 23 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOARDS

Percentage of women on German boards ticks up to 20 percent

The share of women on the management boards of Germany’s biggest companies surpassed the 20 percent mark for the first time last year, progress that still leaves Europe’s biggest economy lagging in the gender equality charts. Of the 22 new board members companies in the benchmark DAX Index appointed in 2022, half were female, according to a survey published by Ernst & Young on Thursday. That took the total share of female representation to 21.2 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Sony and Honda unveil new prototype car

Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday. The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nev. It will be called the Afeela. Yasuhide Mizuno, chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take preorders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026. Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology, and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor, and entertainment expertise. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLOTHING

Stitch Fix to layoff staff, CEO to exit

Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20 percent of salaried employees and that chief executive Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. The company, which performed well during the pandemic as consumers predominately shopped for clothes online, has since struggled to maintain sales growth. In the three months ended Oct. 29, Stitch Fix’s net revenue fell by 22 percent from a year earlier, while active clients fell by 11 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates rise for a second week

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose for the second straight week following six weeks of declines that had given prospective homebuyers a glimmer of hope. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.48 percent this week from 6.42 percent last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.22 percent, less than half of the current average rate. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DRUG STORES

Walgreens posts large loss due to opioid settlement

A huge opioid settlement dragged Walgreens to a $3.7 billion loss for the first quarter, but the drugstore chain still beat Wall Street forecasts. The company also reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the new year. Walgreens said Thursday that it recorded a $5.2 billion, after-tax charge in the quarter that ended Nov. 30 for opioid-related litigation. Walgreens and rival CVS finalized last month a settlement with state and local governments to resolve lawsuits related to opioid abuse. Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the United States in the past two decades. Drugstores were subject to claims that they should have realized they were filling too many opioid prescriptions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford in second place in the electric vehicle race

Ford’s electric vehicle sales more than doubled last year in the United States, fortifying its standing as No. 2 in the EV race behind Tesla. The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker sold 61,575 EVs last year, a 126 percent surge as it debuted the F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup and E-Transit van. — BLOOMBERG NEWS