Midnight bowling? Southie lanes aim for late night license, but neighbors have their doubts.

But the proposal faces pushback from at least some residents, and Southie City Councilor Ed Flynn.

John Tunney, owner of South Boston Candlepin on East Broadway, is set Thursday to ask the Boston Licensing Board for permission to keep his family business open and serve alcohol until 1 a.m., instead of the current 11 p.m. closing time. The move, Tunney said, would give him flexibility to accomodate later events and leagues, as well to serve weekend customers out on the town.

The latest flashpoint in the long-running battle over what you can do where after dark in Boston? An old candlepin bowling alley in Southie.

“Neighbors contacted my office expressing concerns about moving the closing,” Flynn said in a statement to the Globe. “Due to existing quality of life issues.”

It’s the latest episode in the seemingly-endless debate between neighborhood bars and their neighbors over the boundaries of nightlife in Boston.

And it comes as establishments like South Boston Candlepin — an old-school candlepin bowling alley that Tunney’s family has owned for three decades — struggle to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Southie Bowl closed intermittently during the pandemic and lost thousands in revenue, which could be partly recouped with later hours. Besides, Tunney notes, several other bars on Broadway are open late. Why can’t his?

“Anyway, we’re not trying to be a loud, rowdy bar,” he said. “We’re a bowling alley at heart.”

Turning down the proposal, Tunney added, would go against Mayor Michelle Wu’s push to make Boston a 24-hour city with a bustling night life scene. In May, the city announced the creation of a cabinet position dubbed the director of strategic initiatives, or “late-night czar” charged with expanding night life.

“I’ve heard lip service for years now about helping small businesses,” he added. “Now I’m facing resistance for making the smallest change.”

The Licensing Board could vote as soon as Thursday. Flynn said he would propose a compromise.

“With all of the difficulties small business owners have experienced over the last several years, a compromise of 12:00am seems reasonable,” he said.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.