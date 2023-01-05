‘Never turn our backs:’ Reader essays about immigrants and their journeys to the US

Here’s the second installment of our new series, “Fast-Told Tales,” short essays (200 words or fewer) by the readers of the Fast Forward newsletter about various topics. The December theme was immigrants. You can read the October essays, about pets, here.

Gaston Delacroix Vadasz of West Tisbury, Mass.

A child hidden from the Nazis in Hungary. The kindness of ordinary peasants who took us in despite the inherent danger of being sent to the concentration camps. Living through the repressive communist government until the age of 12 when the harrowing six-hour trek through the pitch-black December night brought us to Austria, our ultimate destination unknown. All our belongings in two shopping bags, kneeling down to kiss the earth of freedom.

The future became a reality through the goodness of the International Rescue Committee. Two thousand Hungarians voyaged to the harbor of New York City where all was possible, greeted by the grand lady. Total immersion, high school, delivering newspapers, a slice and a Coke for a quarter, band, orchestra, sports, college, the world of advertising and broadcasting, meeting and marrying the love of my life, and living now under one roof with our daughter and her family on Martha’s Vineyard, where we recently embraced refugees from a communist country, and give back some of the love and support that we received in 1957.

May we retain this world.

Never turn our backs

David A. Lash of Los Angeles, Calif.

I met a young woman at the US/Mexico border who had just been released from a lengthy period in detention. Her son had been kidnapped by men in army uniforms, her home had been burned down, her family destroyed. Her neighbors warned her she would be killed; she fled to save her life.

I knew another young woman whose sister was raped by men in army uniforms, her brother kidnapped, never to be seen again, her village burned to the ground. She fled with her mother to save their lives. She, too, was held in detention until a kind stranger found her family and she was released to their care.

Both young women, one in her 20s, the other a teenager, would be traumatized for life, fearless in their pursuit of safety and promise, but scarred forever. The first had escaped the chaos in Central America just three years ago. The second was my grandmother, fleeing the pogroms in Czarist Russia, 100 years ago.

All those women at the southern border, babies in tow, are our grandmothers, always. Yesterday or a century past, it makes no difference. Open our eyes, never turn our backs.





The state's welcome sign.

A sign of hope

Elizabeth of North Andover, Mass.

It was a traumatic move from the UK more than 30 years ago. My American husband had cancer. I lost my brother that year, too. I was a mess. A prickly, overwhelmed mess.

But you dealt with that overwhelmed, prickly mess, took me in, and waited while I recovered and made this my home. Your generous welcome, kindness, and acceptance saved me. I cry when I see others, who have experienced so much more trauma than me, who are met with revulsion, not a welcome. I cannot begin to comprehend their distress. Their luck is not mine.

Thank you, Massachusetts, for staying true to your sign. Please don’t change.





Peace at last

Tom Matava of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

I am a police sergeant in south Florida; I work in a beachside town 38 miles from the Bahamas. During overnight hours, we routinely have overloaded junkboats come ashore, landing desperate refugees who paid dearly to find their future. You can usually tell when one is coming: At 2 a.m., beach parking lots and the promenade are full, cluttered with other recent immigrants dressed in their Sunday best, anxiously awaiting their beloveds.

One night, the Gulfstream sought vengeance, overturning an overloaded sailboat, jettisoning frantic human cargo into an exploding sea. Pounding waves pushed bodies – all kinds – ashore. We pulled them from the maelstrom surf that tugged at us as we recovered these souls, trying to provide them with deserved dignity.

The responsibility my stripes demand took me to an emergency room where 17 bodies lay waiting. I needed to examine each one. As I entered one room, I was overpowered by an aura of absolute peace. Calm. Complete joy. A drowned woman lay on a gurney wearing a contented smile. She was flawless, unbruised, looking uninjured, in a fancy dress. Her face now untroubled as angels surrounded her. She had made it to America. She had made it to God.

Uh-oh

Greg of Florida

Many years ago, I volunteered to help a refugee family acclimate to life in the US. None of us could speak the others’ language, but I learned that non-verbal communication, signing, and pantomiming all work. Grocery shopping, bank ATM, company HR, dental visits, buying a car, and getting the “kids” jobs were all tasks needing to be solved. The kids ranged in age from 16 to 30. I took them to several restaurants to apply. A refugee friend, barely English-fluent, went with us.

Each had an application and an easy time with basic name, address-type information. When we got to the “Have you ever been arrested?” question, signing and pantomiming became much harder. Especially when one claimed that he had been … in his home country. Uh-oh!

More signing and pantomiming, trying to figure out what crime. Not getting the answer I wanted, but finally determined “getaway driver for bank robbery” was confirmed. Uh-oh No. 2!

More signing to determine the town, the police, the jail, and finally to the fact that the aggressor country bombed the police station and any records of that crime were blown up. I quickly pointed to the box next to the “no” answer.

We went to the next restaurant.





Sharmila Patel's husband with her parents at the Hindu Temple of Atlanta. Photo courtesy of Sharmila Patel

Marriage Song

Sharmila Patel of Franklin, Tenn.

My mother cried when I told her I wasn’t interested in the good Indian boy she had found.

”When I met him, he felt like a son to me,” she said.

”Are you kidding me? You met him ONCE!”

A few months later, I told her I was dating an American, and that it was serious.

”You can’t do that. Here, talk to your father.”

My parents didn’t meet Philip until two weeks before the wedding. I dragged my sister and year-old nephew with us. We met at a restaurant, hoping a scene wouldn’t happen in public in front of a baby.

At the wedding, Mum cried – and it wasn’t from happiness. My girlfriends ran interference.

Three years pass. Mum is making roti; my sister and I are at the kitchen table.

”When you were single, I prayed to God every night.“

”Mum, not again.“

”I realize now that God listened to my prayers.“

”Aw Mum, that’s sweet.“

”I know now that no Indian man would have stayed married to you.”

And yet -- my husband became the son she never had. Philip dedicated his book to her after her death, quoting Poe:

For Bhanu Patel -- You who [were] more than mother unto me.

Isaac’s Journal

Steven Feldman of McLean, Va.

My great-uncle, Isaac Shuster, wrote it down more than 100 years ago. That’s how we know the exact route he, his sisters (one of them my grandmother), and my great-grandmother took on their two-year, long-way-round journey to Washington, D.C.

The war came to Vlodimiretz, Ukraine. They fled east by train and boat to Ekaterinoslav (Dnipro), Charkow (Kharkiv), Chelyabinsk, Penza, Omsk, Tomsk, Irkutsk, Chita, Manchuria, Harbin, Vladivostok, Tsuruga, Yokohama, Honolulu, San Francisco, and, on a crisp November morning in 1917, the District of Columbia.

Some unknown teacher made him write it in English as a school assignment, part of becoming an American. The ordeal started with war, brutality, displacement, fire, and hunger, and ended with the American dream – one immigrant’s tale in careful longhand.

My dad lost his father at an early age. He remembers the love of an uncle who helped fill the void. I remember a sweet old man, showing unconditional love, with the smile and contentment of a life well-lived. My son, Isaac, was born long after his great-great uncle passed, but he has that legacy of love, and he has Isaac’s journal, the story of an incredible voyage to America.

Gratitude

Ginny of Ballston Lake, N.Y.

When I used to work for a finance company, I had a lot of clients who were immigrants. They didn’t have bad credit. On the contrary, they had perfect credit, but the only credit they had was a couple of credit cards because they hadn’t been in this country very long, or they were on a work visa. They were hard-working, often holding two jobs to support their families.

They were not my typical client.

My typical client was someone who had treated their access to credit badly, and managed their money badly. My immigrant clients never paid late and treated me with a great deal of respect. My other clients often treated me like garbage.

There was a clear difference between people who had been in this country all their lives and seemed ungrateful, and those who had just shown up and were supremely grateful.

The Goddess of Song

Brenda Flanagan of Davidson, N.C.

In 1967, I came to the US from Trinidad with $10, two bottles of rum, a bottle of pepper sauce, the name and phone number of a social worker I had met three weeks before, and the certainty that I would become a writer and earn a Ph.D.

I was a high-school dropout -- for lack of money. Nina Simone gave me a job taking care of her daughter Lisa, taught me about African American writers, and sponsored my Permanent Residency. She also gave me the courage to stay the course of my belief in myself.

I earned a Ph.D from the University of Michigan, and became a published writer and a US cultural ambassador to 13 countries. Long live Affirmative Action, and may the goddess of song keep Nina’s spirit alive.

Raffy

Joseph Galeota

Having emigrated from Calabria, Italy, as a young man, my grandfather Raffy never learned to read or write in Italian or English, but he did know how to add numbers, which enabled him to own a variety store in Jamaica Plain for 54 years.

When he wanted to become a citizen eventually, his three older sons prepped him on the various questions that might be asked. When the big day came, they all attended the immigration interrogation, which, despite the prevailing anti-Italian sentiment of the day, resulted in only one question being asked of him -- and it was a marshmallow at that.

”Who was the first president of the United States?” to which Raffy proudly boomed out for all to hear, “George-ah Washing-a-ton!”

He passed.

When the unimaginable happens

Jodi Knapp of Anchorage, Alaska

My husband’s dad hired a young Vietnamese refugee as a bookkeeper for the family business. Hoa had arrived in the US with his wife, young children, and elderly parents shortly before the fall of Saigon.

For a wedding gift in 1979, we received a briefcase from the Hoa family. It was waterproof, fire-resistant, and the nicest piece of luggage we owned.

”When the communists come: for your important papers.”

The Hoa family had been given less than 48 hours to leave their home. They were told they could bring only what they could carry, which would include the small children and their diapers and food. Bags had to be waterproof because part of the journey could be by boat.

We have not had to flee communists, but we have been through a house fire and several cross-country moves. Our family knows to head for the “important papers case” when looking for passports, birth certificates, or last letters from grandparents. Whenever I open it, I think of a young parent trying to imagine what will be most important to his family in a new country.

And I think of his words: WHEN, not if, the unimaginable happens.

Abandoned

Marje Monroe of Chicago, Ill.

My grandmother died when I was 12. I knew very little about her. I knew she hated to cook, was a chain smoker, and finished crossword puzzles in record time. I knew she would wake up at 5 a.m., use a step stool to reach a hidden liquor bottle, sit at the kitchen table, light her first cigarette of the day, pour a drink, and begin her crosswords. I would race down the steps to sit by her side in the quiet of the dawn whenever I visited.

Since her death, I learned that at age 6 she arrived at Ellis Island from Ireland with her mom and 3 brothers. I learned that just as they arrived, her mother took her brothers and left her alone with an immigration officer. I learned that another Irish family took her in and gave her a home in America. I learned that my grandmother was very smart, wanted to go to college, but married my grandfather instead.

My grandmother was Margaret Monroe, and I long to go back to that kitchen table 45 years ago, hold her hand, and tell her I love her.

Nora

Pat Conway of Rochester, N.Y.

I was told that Nora Conneely was a servant for Beacon Hill Brahmins, that she was a tough taskmaster, hosted a good whist game, and baked ethereal biscuits.

I know Nora left Lettermore, Galway, around 1901, her emigration date and birthday ambiguous. Maid and machinist were the occupations on the 1912 marriage record to Joseph Smith: at 50, she lost him to bladder cancer and raised four girls herself. I wish I knew more details of Nora’s middle years. I know she wasn’t a cuddly, indulgent sort of grandma.

Decades after Nora’s passing, we visited Lettermore on a brilliantly green July day. Serendipity and a muddy hill climb provided us entrance to a tiny, bitterly cold stone house being used for sheep shearing supplies. Nora survived in this dwelling sized for two, with parents and seven siblings, before her teenaged crossing to America. Seeing the desolation and poverty she must have suffered was bone chilling.

We don’t have a big great immigrant story: Nora and her progeny haven’t achieved world renown (or notoriety) or immense wealth. But five generations have lived under the lovely umbrella of freedom Nora opened for us with her journey here, and we are forever thankful to her.

Belonging

Robine Andrau of Scituate, Mass.

It’s May of 1949, 3 1/2 years after the atom bomb ended WWII and freed us from the Japanese prison camp in Java. We came to America because we had nowhere else to go. I was 8, had never been to school, and didn’t speak English.

Then I’m 11, and I’ve been to schools in Texas, California, and Illinois. Along the way I learned English, how to crack my gum like an American, and recite the Pledge of Allegiance without a mistake. One thing I’m not sure about, though, is baseball. And, wouldn’t you know it, when we move to Woodstock, N.Y., baseball is my final exam.

At recess, two boys choose their teammates.

”Can you play baseball?” one says.

My mouth is dry. I nod.

“Good,” he says.

My future’s on the line. Sweat gathers in my armpits.

”Flat stones are the bases ... the yellow house is ...”

His words fly past my ear like dandelion fluffs.

”You’re up,” he says.

Picture the ball sailing to the sweet spot. Then, “POW, smack it,” my inner voice says.

The ball arcs over the road … and lands on the yellow house’s lawn.

”Automatic home run!” everyone shouts.

Now I belong.

Flight to Freedom

Peg Ryan of Plymouth, Mass.

Joaquin Sune, a Cuban citizen, studied communications in school. He was later fired from his job for refusing to embrace the new communist government under Fidel Castro. He applied for papers to leave Cuba and was arrested for his attempt.

Joaquin spent five years in a concentration camp. In 1969, Castro, changing his mind, decided that those who didn’t like Cuba could leave. Joaquin was released from the camp on Dec. 1, 1969. Seven days later, Joaquin, his wife, and their two children left Cuba on one of the infamous “Freedom Flights.” Arriving in Boston, they settled in Jamaica Plain, across the street from my home.

Although there was a language barrier when they first arrived, Joaquin’s smile and big heart melted that barrier. He became a force in the community, bridging the gap between Hispanics and other nationalities. He found his niche at radio station WUNR, eventually having his own Hispanic music and news show.

In July 2001, Joaquin Sune was honored at the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night, held at Foxboro Stadium by the New England Revolution soccer team.

Sune is truly a pioneer in the Hispanic community. He is also my dear friend.

An extended family

Nickie of Port Richey, Fla.

Growing up in the ‘50s in rural southern New Mexico, our house was on the trail of immigrants. Our community gave jobs to help these folks even when the “jobs” were kind of made up.

One young man worked hard for us (lived in the barn, ate on our back porch) and stayed with us for about two months. Lalo worked for $3 a day (he set the rate) plus room and board. My dad communicated with him in what I call border lingo. After dinner, Lalo and I hung out on our back porch, and I taught him English using comic books. (I was in the 4th grade.) Lalo -- hard worker, humble, funny, personable -- loved his family. Every two weeks, he asked that his wages be sent to his family.

After us, the local constable gave him a job. After 6 months, Lalo went back to Mexico, but came back the following spring.

What a wonderful memory I have of Lalo and the thoughtful folks in our community who valued him. Immigrants (legal or illegal) were a vital part of our community. They became part of our community ... an extended family.

I long for those kinder, gentler days.

No icepicks allowed

Tom of Orford, N.H.

It was all about the money. Well, maybe not all.

My grandfather Luigi left his mountain village in Calabria in 1899 by himself at 17 for the coal mines near Pittsburgh. Money was needed for reparations to the family of the woman his mother had killed with an icepick. A crime of passion: She discovered an affair with her husband.

After my great-grandmother went to prison, my great-grandfather died when a boulder fell on his head while he was relieving himself at the bottom of a cliff while tending goats. Extended family, including my grandfather’s older brothers, would not or could not take care of the boy Luigi. They sent him to live with the village priest.

My great-grandmother did not want to leave Italy. She stayed and Luigi returned to Pittsburgh with his bride, my grandmother, with whom they had seven children, the youngest son being my father. Luigi parlayed his earnings from the coal mines (and maybe from other sources) to open a tavern and beer distributorship when Prohibition ended.

Luigi never talked about his life with the priest in Calabria and never set foot in church again. And icepicks were forbidden.

A wicked world

Joanne Corrigan of Plymouth, Mass.

I am a first-generation Albanian. My Mom came over at 6 months old six months after the Titanic sunk in 1912. My Dad was 13 when he arrived. My grandparents also brought my great-grandmother and four of my great-uncles with wives.

I adopted two infant daughters from Bogota, Colombia -- the wisest decision of my life. One has a masters in physical therapy and the other is a teacher. They married great guys and gave me four wonderful grandchildren.

I grew up surrounded by immigrants with thick accents. They all learned English on arrival. They worked hard and owned their own businesses and houses. They helped build this country.

I get aggravated when people say we should close our borders, except to the educated from Norway.

My youngest was very worried when Trump became president. She said people would look at her and only see a brown Latina woman, not someone who has lived here since she was an infant, went to college, married a great guy, has a nice job, has two beautiful homes and two amazing children. When they go to Disney, she will not leave the resort outside the park because of racism and prejudice.

I’m almost 80 years old. What a wicked world we have left our children and precious grandchildren.

An Unexpected Encounter

Betsy Smith of Brewster, Mass.

As an adjunct professor at a community college, I rarely know what happens to my students at the end of the semester. As an ESL teacher, I even more rarely see my students on campus. But one time, I ran into a former student working in an office for first-generation college students. When he told me how he’d come to be there, I invited him to talk to my class.

This is what he told them:

“After Professor Smith’s ESL class, I went on to complete my Associate of Arts degree. But when I asked myself what I could do with an AA, I realized that there wasn’t much. So I went to a four-year college and got my B.A. But then I realized that I wanted to become a college administrator, so I started in a Ph.D. program, which is how I got my job in the TRIO Office.

”I’ve got another year to go, and then you can call me Dr. Allawi instead of just Ahmed.”

After a moment of two of stunned silence, my students had many questions. I don’t know how far any of them continued their education, but what an experience it was to see how far one of their own had gone!

When the student becomes the teacher

Jacalyn Starr of Arlington, Mass.

I have been tutoring GS, a young Afghan woman, since last January. She is a young mother who, with her husband and six children with one on the way, had to flee their country when the Taliban came into power. To say that their flight to America was traumatic is an understatement. Yet as the months have passed and we have spent weekly sessions together, we have developed a wonderful, comfortable relationship despite our cultural differences.

Considering that she never went to school and therefore cannot read or write in Pashto, she has learned to recognize our alphabet, write her name, write sentences, and engage in basic conversation. When I teach her an English word, she pronounces it in Pashto for me, and I have created a dictionary!

She has shown me a video of her home in Afghanistan and introduces me to members of her family when they call long distance. At the end of our session, I am served tea and freshly made naan.

I often tell her that she is my teacher and an inspiration. She has a long journey ahead of her in this country, and it humbles me to know that I am making her life a bit better.

Leaving home, coming home

By Ginger Henry Kuenzel, Hague, NY

Maria hoisted four-year-old Andreas aboard the dank, dark cattle car. As ethnic Germans, they and so many others were being deported from Sudetenland, an area Hitler had annexed in 1938. Now, with the war over and the region repatriated to Czechoslovakia, they were unwelcome.

The refugees arrived in a tiny farming village north of Frankfurt, where the locals were required to feed, clothe and house them. Maria felt like an outsider. The villagers were skeptical of the refugees, and she was uncomfortable. Her dialect was so different that communication was difficult. But the children were delighted to have Andreas as a new playmate, and soon they were helping their mothers understand each other, in so many ways.

Maria’s husband Gunther had not returned from the war. Was he even alive? And if so, how would he find them in their new home? Then, in 1948, Gunther appeared in the village, having been released from a French POW camp weeks earlier. With the help of the Red Cross, he had found Maria and Andreas.

This story is one I heard so many times from Andreas – my husband. And it’s a story I now relay to our grandchildren here in the US.

Expletives to excellence

Tatiana Moltchanova of Andover, Mass.

We came to the US from Russia with our 7-year-old daughter, Polina. After a bunch of immunizations, she was allowed into the 1st grade. Without any English, at the beginning, she had a pretty hard time. Then help came in two ways. First, a school teacher’s aide began to spend some time with her, reading aloud a local newspaper. The other way looked more productive: Polina’s playmates on our street taught her a couple of expletives and made her scream them at passing cars.

The year after we arrived, Polina went to the 3rd grade, skipping the second. In the 5th grade, she landed in first place in English on the statewide MCAS exam. Later, in high school, she acquired a very good knowledge of French. In addition, she included in her curriculum an extra Spanish class. And English? She successfully completed the English AP class. Speaking mostly English with friends, she, according to the mother of one friend, sometimes sounded like a country girl.

After graduating from MIT, Polina began working in economic development and affordable housing. At this moment, she keeps a high-rank position in NYC and teaches urbanism at NYU.

Refugees from the Holocaust

Judith Teich of Bethesda, Md.

It was March, 1938. My father, a handsome 32-year-old bachelor with a real estate management business and an apartment on a fashionable street in Vienna, Austria, was preparing for his upcoming wedding. He had met my mother two months earlier, on a visit to Warsaw, Poland, where she lived with her family. They planned to live in Vienna after their wedding.

But frightening things had already begun to happen in Austria, and suddenly, at the end of March, my father’s apartment and business were confiscated at gunpoint by Nazi soldiers. With amazing foresight, my father recognized the threat that was overtaking Europe. Forsaking his beloved Vienna and their plans for married life there, he returned to Warsaw for their wedding. He convinced my mother to leave Europe and flee to safety, and they spent the summer searching for a country that would grant them visas. With great courage and sorrow, they left Poland for Cuba in November, 1938, unable to persuade my mother’s parents and siblings to leave. Most of her family perished in what became the Warsaw Ghetto.

After spending two years in Cuba, my parents were able to emigrate to America, where my brother and I were born.

Advice from a First Lady

Bud Sawatzky of Two Rivers, Wisc.

In 1930, my dad, just 19, borrowed some money, left family in Germany, and signed on as a steward aboard the SS Rotterdam steaming for America. Reaching New York, he left the ship on leave, wearing three layers of clothes. He never returned, sleeping the first night in Central Park. An illegal immigrant unable to speak English, he made his way to Little Germany in upper Manhattan. He took waiter jobs, learned English, then enrolled in technical school, becoming an aircraft mechanic.

But he knew he was still here illegally. He took a chance and wrote to Eleanor Roosevelt asking her advice. Incredibly, she replied, telling him to go to Canada, get his German documents through the German Embassy, and reenter the country properly. This was just as WWII broke out, and, like most German immigrants, he faced suspicion and continuous FBI visits.

Employed at Roosevelt Field on Long Island, adjacent to the Mitchell Field Army Air Corps base, he and his civilian crew were periodically contracted for bomber maintenance. Ironically, as foreman, he, a non-citizen, rode with the officer-in-charge and was never questioned - the others always had to pass through rigorous security checks. He became a citizen in 1943.

‘Qui transtulit sustinet’

Ed Dempsey of Woodstock, Conn.

The Russians had listened and questioned, and now it was his turn. “Back home,” he queried, “could an immigrant rise to your highest elected office?” After shuffling and whispers, they confided that they doubted it. “But it could happen here -- in a democracy.” Then to their snickers, he continued: “I was 10 years old when I stepped off the boat, and I have now been elected governor of Connecticut twice! This is a great country, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

There was never a happier day for that immigrant kid then when he could regale visitors with the possibilities this country afforded anyone -- even a foreigner. Like so many others, he started off small: city council, mayor, state representative, lieutenant governor, and then, governor. No college for him -- just the lessons taught in the local mill. He studied people and thereby fed his insatiable appetite for public service. “Politics is people, and people always need a hand.”

John Dempsey, my father, served as Connecticut’s governor for 10 years. He died in 1989, fully convinced that his state’s motto was nothing if not the embodiment of truth: Qui transtulit sustinet. The one who brought me here has indeed sustained me!

