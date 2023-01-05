Back in Ireland for the first post-lockdown St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. How lucky was I?

Ireland removed all COVID restrictions at the end of February 2022, earlier than most of the United States, and by the beginning of March, travelers were welcomed to the Emerald Isle without any proof of vaccine or negative test results; just in time (by design or default) for the first St. Patrick’s Day celebrations since 2019.

But many of us were still out in the world, pushing toward the future, booking flights and antigen tests in distant cities, aware that there were no guarantees.

In March 2022, much of the planet was bright red or orange on the CDC’s COVID-19 “Travel Recommendations by Destination” webpage, meaning: Stay away if you can.

I was having a gallery opening with an Irish colleague at the Lord Mayor’s Pavilion in Cork City’s manicured Fitzgerald Park, and three friends joined me for a trip to the Land of Saints and Scholars. The lack of COVID restrictions was mesmerizing, and kind of thrilling, and for Bostonians who had barely seen each other’s faces for the better part of two years, it felt like an Irish Brigadoon.

A cart in the Gap of Dunloe. Beth Jones

We rented a car, and on our way from Dublin Airport to Cork we stopped first at the Rock of Dunamase, a moody ruined castle atop a high green hill, dating back to 1170. Rooks and jackdaws flew above the stones, and the abandoned castle was empty except for us. On our way to Cork we also visited the Rock of Cashel, set on a limestone outcrop and considered to be the most impressive cluster of medieval buildings in Ireland. A third stop brought us to Cahir Castle, one of Eire’s oldest and most intact castles — where two murder holes and a working portcullis remain. It’s impossible to avoid imagining buckets of boiling water and sharpened stakes descending to execute intruders. Three castles in a matter of hours, and stories of conflict, aren’t unusual in a country of 1,000 castles and centuries of war and rebellion.

Cork was buzzing when we arrived. The energy reserved for St. Patrick’s Day was evident well in advance of the actual day. Pubs were packed; music was everywhere. Oliver Plunkett and Princes streets, and the many other pedestrian ways, were jammed. The bar at The Imperial Hotel, where we stayed — and where Charles Dickens, Frederick Douglass, Princess Grace, and many other luminaries had stayed before us — was overflowing with guests, session musicians, and giddy revelers.

Thousands of spectators showed up for the parade, to cheer for dozens of marching groups, from local hurling teams and health workers, to Mexican-Irish musicians, Massachusetts State Troopers, and elaborate, magical floats that soared with streamers above the streets.

Scenes from the St. Patrick's Day parade in 2022. Beth Jones

The revelry went late into the night and it felt as if the entire country had released nearly three years of collective anticipation on a glorious sunny day.

Cork is considered to be the culinary capital of Ireland (there’s much more than blood pudding, beans, and brown bread), where the famed English Market has been operating since 1788, drawing tourists, visitors, and residents to its elegant, barrel-ceiling indoor stalls where fresh baked goods, meats, produce, cheeses, and a variety of takeaway options are available. Cork is also home to a Butter Museum; dairy farming remains an economic driver in Ireland, and the museum illustrates the country’s commercial, social, and domestic history.

From Cork we drove to Killarney, at the edge of Ireland’s largest national park. While the town is a tourist destination on steroids, the natural wonders a few steps beyond its trinket and sweater shops are extraordinary. We hired a jaunting cart for the 7-mile trip through the spectacular Gap of Dunloe. Two of us rode, two of us walked, and seeing our driver, his Irish Cob horse, and the scenery of mountains and lakes, it felt as if we’d been dropped into a Celtic dream. The ride back to Ross Castle, in a low open boat across the Lakes of Killarney, was windy, wild, wet, and beautiful.

A walk on the Dingle Peninsula. Beth Jones

We walked along the edge of Lough Leane as the sun was setting, through the gardens at Killarney House, and visited Muckross House and its lakeside trails; we could have spent days in the national park.

Our next stop was Dingle Peninsula. En route we stopped for lunch at Inch Beach, where the cafe is relaxed and outdoor picnic tables overlook the sea. The tide was low and we walked along the wide, 3-mile strand. In one direction we could see back to the mountains of Killarney, in the other, sheep pastures ended in cliffs over the water.

Dingle is gorgeous, but that won’t be news to anyone who’s been there. Magical. Green. Myriad blues of the sea. Thousand-year-old stone beehive huts. The stunning craggy coast along Slea Head Drive. Geology and sweeping views from Conor Pass. We rode Cobs along the beach with Long’s Horse Riding, and my friends felt the weight of golden eagles and Eurasian eagle owls at Dingle Falconry. Our small hotel, Pax Guest House, was outside town, overlooking sheepfolds and cow pastures, with long views out to the sea, and also toward the sunset. The breakfasts were lush, and the rooms lovely. We were only sorry we didn’t have more time along the coast.

From Dingle we circled back to Dublin, and stayed near St. Stephen’s Green, a flower-filled public garden that was a battleground during the 1916 Easter Rising. The weather remained spectacular and we spent time lounging in parks, walking the streets and quays, dipping into shops, and eating and drinking pints outdoors. We visited Trinity College and the illuminated Book of Kells, Dublin Castle, the heartbreak of Kilmainham Gaol, whiskey distilleries, century-old pubs, and pen shops, along with several other museums and sites.

The Republic of Ireland is smaller than Maine, but it doesn’t feel that way. The sweep of coastline, mountains, pastures, cities, the vast depth of greens and blues, the music and storytelling, and the long history of myth and conflict give the country a poignancy, richness, and depth that feels as big as it is old, and as beautiful.