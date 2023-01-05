Don’t laugh. New travel poll finds Massachusetts families want to relocate to N.H. in 2023.

Last week was a slow week for travel surveys, so finding an interesting one to write about this week was proving tricky. Suddenly a friend from across the newsroom came to the rescue, passing along this (admittedly questionable) gem from FamilyDestinationsGuide.com . Subject line: “New Year, New State? Poll of Massachusetts families finds that most would relocate to New Hampshire in 2023.” “This made me laugh,” my colleague said. “Go N.H.!”

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.

See, I live in New Hampshire, just over the border. I have for most of my life. My family is there, and I love them. It’s close to Boston (35 miles), and I’ve tolerated the commute for more than 20 years. Sure, New Hampshire is far from perfect, but people down here throw a lot of shade north. You have to have thick skin to live in the Granite State and hang around a bunch of Massachusetts people.

Turns out, maybe they’re just jealous?

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, which calls itself “the kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed more than 3,150 families in December “to find out where families would move to if they could hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else — with some interesting results!”

The press release went on to say: “It’s no great surprise to see that families from some of the colder states wanted a bit of heat and sunshine; who wouldn’t happily trade -30ºF winter weather for the warmth of Florida or the beautiful beaches of Hawaii? So where would Bay Staters move to, if they had the choice? Perhaps surprisingly, they’d want to move to nearby New Hampshire.”

Fall colors in Brookline, N.H. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This is because, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com says, “New Hampshire offers a number of appealing features for those considering a move, including its stunning natural beauty, small-town charm, and strong economy. The state is home to mountains, forests, and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, as well as tight-knit communities that provide a sense of belonging and a welcoming atmosphere. It also has a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism, and is home to a number of major universities and a highly educated workforce. New Hampshire has a moderate climate with four distinct seasons and plenty of sunshine, making it a great place for those who enjoy outdoor activities.”

Sure, there’s a lot to like about New Hampshire. But sadly, there is also a lot to question about the validity of this survey. For one thing, these same Massachusetts respondents said that if they were to move to another country it would be to … Puerto Rico? There’s so much wrong here, it’s hard to know where to start.

Here are some other findings from the poll:

14 percent of respondents said they have seriously thought about permanently moving over the past year.

Most respondents said they would relocate to Florida and Hawaii.

People from Maine, Connecticut, and Rhode Island said they would head to Florida. Granite Staters said they would head to Hawaii.

Californians would move to New York. New Yorkers would head to Hawaii. Hawaiians would head to California.

Floridians would head to Colorado. People from Colorado would head to Hawaii.

People from North Dakota and Montana said they would head to New Jersey. People from South Dakota said they’d move to Illinois.

The main reasons people would be up for living elsewhere include better weather (16 percent); a healthier lifestyle (24 percent); better job opportunities (32 percent), and better pay (24 percent).

A map where you can look at state-by-state results can be found here , or at familydestinationsguide.com/family-relocation-poll





Join us next week when Christopher Muther highlights another potentially questionable survey from the wide world of travel surveys. In the meantime, tell us in the comments or send an email to the address below about where you’d consider moving in 2023 — even if it’s not to New Hampshire.

Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.