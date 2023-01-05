Hunkering down at the base of the Andes

We continued our trek through a lush forest of ancient monkey puzzle trees; the pointy needled evergreen is endangered and considered a national monument in Chile. “It’s the oldest tree species in the world,” our guide said. “Some were living here during the Jurassic era.” We stopped at the base of one believed to be around 1,500 years old. The hike ended on the shores of Lagos Escondido (Hidden Lake) with views of the snow-capped Lanin Volcano.

We were walking in Villarrica National Park, in the shadows of the great Andes Mountain Range, near the border of Argentina. A large black and white bird, with a massive wingspan, soared over the mountain peaks. “It’s probably a condor,” our guide said. “They can fly at great heights.” The Andean Condor, one of the largest flying birds in the world, is a frequent visitor in this region.

This is one of the experiences offered to guests at &BEYOND Vira Vira, a small lodge set on the banks of the Liucura River, in the Chilean Lakes Region, the homeland of the Mapuche people. During our five-day stay, we also hiked to waterfalls in Huerquehue National Park, went fly fishing for trout, toured the resort’s own organic farm and cheese factory, did a floating raft trip, enjoyed a riverside barbecue, met a local weaver, shopped for local handicrafts in the nearby town of Pucon, and visited a traditional Mapuche ruka (house). The list of activities, led by the resort’s own private guides, was nearly endless; other guests ascended Villarrica Volcano, went horseback riding, snowshoed at the base of a glacier, soaked in nearby thermal pools, and walked the shores of the picturesque Quillehue Lagoon. There’s also mountain biking, kayaking, private yoga sessions, and depending on the season, skiing, ice fishing, and scenic helicopter rides. Interested in doing something else? The accommodating and friendly local staff will likely make it happen.

Curated guest experiences, focusing on local culture and outdoor activities, is what makes this property a standout. But the 18-room lodge is also a sweet place to return to at the end of your day’s exploration. (And a great place to relax if you just want to cocoon in place for a while.) It sits on 34 acres of forest and farmland, with some 2,000 feet of river frontage, where a herd of black-faced sheep are free to roam.

The lodge has an open bar, living room, and dining room on the first floor, with floor-to-ceiling windows, honey-hued wood walls made from native Lenga trees, and local Mapuche weavings and art. Six spacious suites, with modern baths and fireplaces, are on the second floor of the lodge, overlooking a serene lagoon and gardens. A separate, low-slung Lenga wood building on the river houses 12 villas, with separate living rooms, fireplaces, and indoor and outdoor soaking tubs.

The kitchen, under the helm of French-trained executive chef Alberto Damian Fernández Dupouy, focuses heavily on farm-to-table cuisine, using vegetables from the property’s organic gardens, cheeses from their own cheese factory, fish from local waters, and meats from neighboring ranches.

On our final evening, we dined on local trout tartare sprinkled with chives, root vegetable soup, local black angus steak, and crispy grilled, just-caught salmon, followed by a banana mousse and cheese platter. We contentedly waddled back to our rooms, watching Villarrica Volcano smoldering in the distance and kingfishers swooping above the river, to the background music of baa-ing sheep. www.andbeyond.com/our-lodges/south-america/chile/lake-district/andbeyond-vira-vira/

