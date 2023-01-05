Johnny Pomodoro serves Detroit-style slices in Charlestown; Formaggio Kitchen has a new big cheese

Changes : Longtime Formaggio Kitchen owners Valerie and Ihsan Gurdal have retired. The pair first got involved with Formaggio in the mid-1980s, building it into a fromage fiefdom known as much for gourmet provisions and personalized service as rare and specialty cheeses.

Openings : Johnny Pomodoro is now offering counter-service slices and family-style pastas in Charlestown (297 Main St.) from Johnny Burke, who runs Johnny’s Takeaway in West Roxbury (and who also used to work at The Butcher Shop ). Enjoy garlic knots, chicken fingers, and Detroit-style pizza trays topped with pepperoni, chicken cutlets, and even a Caesar salad. It’s open daily for dinner, with lunch to come.

“We sold because, at this point, we’re in our mid-60s,” Valerie Gurdal told me from Costa Rica. “This is a very physical job.”

They turned the business over to longtime general manager Julia Hallman.

“She will be running it more or less the same. I’m sure she will be making her own mark on the shops, but the vision of product, customer service, education will remain the same,” Gurdal said.

Happily, you might still see the Gurdals at Formaggio’s Huron Village branch, especially since they live across the street.

“Ihsan will be organizing the shelves until they tell him to stop,” she said.

Closures: Porcini’s in Watertown (68 School St.) signs off after 23 years. They’ll serve their last plate of pasta on Saturday, Jan. 14.

“The past 3 years have been devastating to our business, as we have struggled through the results of the COVID pandemic. Like many restaurants, we tried to make things work, but unfortunately cannot keep this business going,” they wrote on their website.

Honey glazed biscuits with sides of smoked cinnamon butter and pimento cheese spread at Jason Santos's new Buttermilk & Bourbon location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

Coming soon: Jason Santos (Buttermilk & Bourbon, Citrus & Salt) will open a fast-casual fried chicken spot called ButterBird at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards (130 Arsenal Yards) this spring. Welcome warm weather with breakfast burritos, biscuits, beignets, fried chicken, and even a few salads. Santos already operates a branch of Buttermilk & Bourbon, a larger-format venue for his chicken-and-biscuits specialty, in the same complex.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.