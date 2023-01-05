Variety is the spice of life at Hummus v’Hummus

Why: If it’s January, we are trying to eat healthier. Hummus v’Hummus allows customers to create their own dishes from a long roster of ingredients, or choose from a list of signature bowls. Skip the pita and everything is gluten-free; vegans will also find plenty to enjoy.

Where to: Hummus v’Hummus, a fast-casual restaurant featuring customizable bowls from restaurateur Avi Shemtov of the Chubby Chickpea and Simcha.

The backstory: There are now three branches of Hummus v’Hummus, in Brighton (opened in April), Chestnut Hill (October), and Sharon (November). Although the name might seem to imply warfare between different batches of chickpea spread, that “v’” doesn’t stand for “versus.” It’s Hebrew for “and.” It’s a bit of an inside joke: In Israel, sesame-based tahini commonly tops falafel, so when Israeli customers find hummus (Hebrew for “chickpea”) served on their chickpea fritters at Chubby Chickpea, they often say, incredulously, “hummus v’hummus?” (Chickpeas and chickpeas?)

Avi’s Bowl has rice, hummus, chickpea salad, red bell pepper salad, feta, banana peppers, green zhoug, Greek dressing, mango sauce, and chicken shawarma. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What to eat: Whatever you want. That is the beauty of Hummus v’Hummus, which is designed to be versatile. Start out with a signature bowl such as Avi’s Bowl (rice, hummus, chickpea salad, red bell pepper salad, feta, banana peppers, green zhoug, Greek dressing, mango sauce, and chicken shawarma) or the Very Vegan (rice, tabbouleh, hummus, chickpea salad, beet salad, pickled kale, and tahini). Then move on to your own creations, which might feature a base of hummus, greens, rice, or tabbouleh topped with chicken (grilled or shawarma), salmon, or lamb; vegetables, salads, and cheeses; and sauces such as Buffalo and tahini Caesar.

The Very Vegan bowl has rice, tabbouleh, hummus, chickpea salad, beet salad, pickled kale, and tahini. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

What to drink: Water, soda, and Israeli fruit juices.

The takeaway: Hummus v’Hummus is a handy concept for control freaks, variety seekers, healthy eaters, and hungry people in search of a quick meal. “Someone eating a salad-type bowl with salmon on Monday by Friday is eating a mound of rice covered in chicken and creamy sauce,” Shemtov says. “It’s a good place for people who hate hummus and want to just have a salad. It’s a good place for people who want to eat nothing but hummus covered in lamb.”

Charles River Speedway, 525 Western Ave., Brighton, 617-903-3247; The Street, 3A Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 617-487-5114; 366 S. Main St., Sharon, 781-806-5804; www.hummusvhummus.com

Gail Harris prepares a bowl. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.