Best things to do in R.I. this week: Jan. 6-13

Roger Williams Park Zoo offers half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Time to lose those winter doldrums by hanging with Cora the Giraffe or Morobe the tree kangaroo . Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave. Details here.

After all the holiday running around, let’s breathe, regroup, and enter into ‘23 with some Rhody zen: bird-watching, nature hikes, wild animals, ice skating by the ocean — plus whiskey, wine and cheese. Rhody, we unwind.

ICE BUMPER CARS AND SKATING

One guaranteed way to smile in cold weather: ice bumper cars. A winter Rhody tradition. Grab your crew, and head to PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink for ice bumping and skating. Bumper cars $12 per person. Skating $7; seniors and kids 12-and-under, $4. Skate rental $6.54. Details and reservations here. Check online for weather notifications. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. 401-680-7390.

Advertisement

WINTER WINE-TASTING

Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery in West Greenwich hosts an ongoing winter wine-tasting. Taste five wines and learn about each. You might purchase a bottle and enjoy it inside the tasting room, out on the heated patio, or simply stroll the vineyard. Bonus: the glasses are yours to keep. $12 for a wine tasting and logo glasses for two. 160 Plain Meeting House Road. Details here.

LIVE TUNES & RETRO DANCING

Kick off ‘23 by rocking out: Boston’s A Band of Killers brings the psychedelic funk and soul to Askew in Providence, followed by a Retro Dance Party with DJ Venom. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $15. 150 Chestnut St. 774-526-9736. Details here and here.

DISTILLERY TOUR

Toast ‘23 with the taste of White Dog. The Pawtucket distillery offers a guided tour Jan. 7. Learn about the process and taste three half-ounce pours from their current line of spirits, and one additional “tour exclusive” spirit or cocktail sample. Cheers, Rhody. $18. 560 Mineral Spring Ave. Details here and here.

Advertisement

RAPT BY RAPTORS

Search for, and learn about, Rhode Island’s raptors on the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s guided “Raptor Roundup” hike Jan 7. Plus, you’ll meet their resident red-tailed hawk up-close. The hike will take participants through a variety of habitats where they might see Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, and osprey. “Your naturalist guides will use biofacts to explain how species are adapted to live in particular habitats and hunt prey,” according to event billing. Adults $20; kids $10. 1:30-2:30 p.m. 583 3rd Beach Road Middletown. Details here.

FREE BIRD WALK

Embark on a free bird walk. On this guided Norman Bird Sanctuary walk Jan. 8, learn to identify birds who make Rhode Island their home as well as species who migrate here seasonally. BYOB — binoculars, that is. 8-10 a.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. 401-846-2577. Details here.

ISLAND ICE SKATING & HEATED IGLOOS

Glide and slide on island time on Goat Island’s rink-by-the-sea. Newport Harbor Island Resort’s rink, overlooking Narragansett Bay, is open to the public seven days a week. They have after-work specials ($2 off admission) from 4-6 p.m. on weekdays, in case you need to blow off some steam with a triple lutz. Mon-Friday 3-9 p.m.; weekends 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $15. Kids 12 and under $8. Seniors 65+ $8. Skate rentals $12. 401-851-3340. 1 Goat Island, Newport. Details here.

Advertisement

The luxe hotel also boasts heated igloos. Soak up water views, seasonal drinks, boutique dining and apres-skate menu, blankets and pillows for groups up to four. Apres-skate fare includes roast beet salad, pear salad with blue cheese and candied walnuts; duck poutine, bone-in short rib, according to the online menu. Minimum lunch order $75, dinner: $150. As of this writing, the next open slots start Jan. 5. 1 Goat Island, Newport. 844-807-5857. Reserve via OpenTable. Details here.

“BY THE QUEEN”

Trinity Rep takes influence from the bard in “By the Queen,” premiering Jan. 12. Drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White, and directed by Brian McEleney.

The show “asks: What does it mean to be a woman in history? A woman in a Shakespeare play? A woman in power? And what does that cost?” McEleney says on Trinity’s website.

Runs through Feb. 12. Prices and showtime vary. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here.

MOVIE NIGHTS

Rhody has some indie theater gems — with real movie theater popcorn. Newport’s Jane Pickens Theatre Film & Event Center is showing “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical story about the power of film, starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen. (Runs through Jan. 11) “A Man Called Otto” is premiering Jan. 12. 49 Touro St., Newport. 401-846-5474. Trailers and details here.

Meanwhile, at Providence’s Avon, Cate Blanchett is “Tár,” the first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. (Jan. 6-12, daily at 3:10 p.m.) “Decision to Leave,” a romantic thriller — and Cannes Film Festival winner — directed by Park Chan-wook plays daily Jan. 6-12 at 6:20 p.m. 260 Thayer St. 401-421-0020. Trailers and details here.

Advertisement

Friday is indeed the 13th, and if you’re looking to scare yourself silly, catch Kevin Bacon & co. in the cult classic “Friday the 13th” on the big screen at the Greenwich Odeum … if you dare. $10. Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

MAKE-YOUR-OWN CHEESE

Cheese lovers, hop on this one while you can: Make-you-own mozzarella in Middletown at Simmons Farms. First meet the goats that make the milk, then make your own mozzarella, butter, and bring home a kit to make more mozzarella. $99. 1942 West Main Road. 401-848-9910. Must purchase through eventbrite.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.