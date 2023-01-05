BPS teacher used her own body to shield student from vicious attack outside Mattapan school, police say

The teacher whose name and age were redacted in a police report, works at the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, one female student was attacked by three teenaged girls outside the school. It was not clear from the police report whether the suspected attackers were students at the school.

A Boston Public Schools teacher used her own body as a shield to protect a student who was then under attack by three teenaged girls, one of whom jumped off a small ledge onto the teacher and then kicked her while she lay, defenseless, on the ground, according to a Boston police report.

The teacher was escorting a student when the attack began, police wrote.

“All three suspects were observed ... repeatedly punching with closed fists [the teacher] while she was attempting to shield the [student] with her body as they were both on the ground defenseless,” police wrote. “Both victims took a brunt of multiple blows to the head and face area while down. [A suspect] was observed jumping off a small ledge then kicking” the teacher.

Both the teacher and the student were taken to undisclosed hospitals for treatment for what were not considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the assault but no arrests were reported Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the city’s school department denounced the attack on both the teacher and student.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news. All Boston Public Schools community members deserve to feel safe and free from bullying and violence. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and staff and providing our young people with a learning environment that makes them feel physically and emotionally safe, respected, and academically challenged,” the statement said. “We are grateful to the school staff, BPS Safety Services, and the Boston Police for their quick response. We will not tolerate any forms of violence or aggression within our community.”

The Globe has requested an update on the teacher and student’s conditions, but the information wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





