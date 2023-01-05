A chocolate festival, a winter gala, and a wrestling smackdown

A chocolate celebration is coming to Wilmington Jan. 29. The event, taking place at Shriner’s Auditorium, 99 Fordham Road, will have tastings and sales of chocolate as well as other baked goods, beverages, and a wide array of ready-to-eat foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is the first time The Chocolate Expo , a New York metro event, will be coming to the Boston area. Tickets bought online cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 can attend for free. For more ticket information, visit eventbrite.com .

The “Underwater in Salem Sound” lecture series returns to Marblehead’s Abbot Public Library beginning Jan. 18 at 6:45 p.m. Barbara Warren, executive director of Salem Sound Coastwatch , will host the opening program, sharing news of projects aimed at restoring wetlands and riverbanks, limiting stormwater flooding, and expanding public shoreline access. The lecture will take place in-person at 3 Brook Road and will be streamed on Zoom. To register in advance for the livestream, visit tinyurl.com/Jan-2023-Salem-Sound-Zoom .

Juniors and seniors at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton have spent the last three months working on an addition to a Westwood family’s home, which they intend to complete by the end of the school year. The project consists of framing an 1,800-square-foot addition and 700-square-foot covered porch and gives students hands-on experience in technical skills like roofing and siding. Blue Hills is accepting project applications for next school year; priority consideration will be given to those who apply before Jan. 15. To learn more about the program and this year’s site progress, visit bluehills.org/tech-programs/public-services.

The 1620 Winery in Plymouth is hosting The Snow Ball Winter Gala, an event featuring cocktails, food, dancing, and live music. The Jan. 14 gala will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at the winery, 55 Cordage Park Circle,. It will feature a four-course meal prepared by the winery’s executive chef. Formal attire is encouraged. Ticket prices vary. For more information about the menu, ticket prices, and other details, visit eventbrite.com.

Hearth Pizzeria in Needham is hosting The Color In Sound series, inclusive music and arts showcases that promote rising talent, particularly among youths, older adults, Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, local artists, and those with disabilities or mental health conditions. The event will take place Jan. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 974 Great Plain Ave. It’s free, but attendees can reserve a spot online. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

The Pro Wrestling Supershow returns to Brockton VFW Post 1046 for a night of fun for all ages Jan. 20. Wrestlers from across New England will duke it out in the ring with every strike of the bell. On top of catching the main event, attendees will be able to meet the wrestlers, get pictures and autographs, and even take a photo in the ring. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the first match begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or on site at 283 N Quincy St. For more information and to buy tickets, visit prowrestlingsupershow.com.

