Commuter rail train sustains ‘cosmetic damage’ after striking unoccupied vehicle in Ashland; no injuries reported

A commuter rail train to Worcester struck a vehicle that had become stuck on the inbound tracks in Ashland on Thursday evening, causing “minor, cosmetic damage” to the train but no injuries, officials said.
The vehicle turned off the roadway and onto the tracks, becoming stuck, and the driver exited the vehicle before it was hit about 7 p.m. by a train traveling on the adjacent tracks, according to Alana Westwater, a spokeswoman for Keolis Commuter Services, the company that operates the commuter rail.
The train sustained “only minor, cosmetic damage,” and the scene had been cleared by 8:45 p.m., Westwater said in a phone interview. There were no injuries reported, she said.
Advertisement
Just before 7 p.m., commuter rail officials said on Twitter that outbound Worcester line train 527, which left South Station at 6:05 p.m., was stopped in Ashland “due to a vehicle in the right of way.”
No further information was immediately available.
Worcester Line Train 527 (6:05 pm from South Station) is stopped before Ashland and is 5-15 minutes behind schedule due to a vehicle in the right of way.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 5, 2023