Commuter rail train sustains ‘cosmetic damage’ after striking unoccupied vehicle in Ashland; no injuries reported

A commuter rail train to Worcester struck a vehicle that had become stuck on the inbound tracks in Ashland on Thursday evening, causing “minor, cosmetic damage” to the train but no injuries, officials said.

The vehicle turned off the roadway and onto the tracks, becoming stuck, and the driver exited the vehicle before it was hit about 7 p.m. by a train traveling on the adjacent tracks, according to Alana Westwater, a spokeswoman for Keolis Commuter Services, the company that operates the commuter rail.

The train sustained “only minor, cosmetic damage,” and the scene had been cleared by 8:45 p.m., Westwater said in a phone interview. There were no injuries reported, she said.