Group protests fatal shooting of 20-year-old knife-wielding man during confrontation with Cambridge police

Tanvir Murad, the general secretary of the association, stood inside City Hall holding a banner that read “Justice for Sayed Faisal” in white letters alongside his photo.

The group, based in Medford, organized a demonstration that dozens of people attended Thursday afternoon at Cambridge City Hall.

CAMBRIDGE - The Bangladesh Association of New England on Thursday protested the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by Cambridge police, who said the victim was allegedly wielding a long knife Wednesday when he charged at an officer and ignored commands to drop the weapon during the deadly encounter.

Murad described Faisal as a “good son” and “good kid” and said his family is devastated.

“We are looking for justice and also looking for more investigation into the incident and how it happened, and why it happened,” he said.

Faisal came to the United States “to fulfill the American dream,” he said. “But now the dream is dead.”

Faisal’s father, Sayed Mujubullah, had tears in his eyes as he stood inside City Hall surrounded by members of the community.

Officers responded to Chestnut Street around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported seeing a man jump from the window of a nearby apartment holding what the caller described as a machete. The weapon was later found to be a kukri knife about 10- to 12-inches long, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a briefing at the Cambridge Police Department Wednesday night.

The caller said that the man, later identified as Faisal, was sitting in a courtyard cutting himself with the machete and a piece of broken glass from the window, according to Ryan.

Officers found Faisal leaving an alley behind a building on Sydney Street when they reached the scene, and he began running when he saw police, Ryan said. She said Faisal ran for several blocks around the neighborhood before circling back to Chestnut Street where he again encountered officers.

Ryan said Faisal moved toward the officers with the knife after they asked him to drop the weapon. One officer fired a less-than-lethal sponge round but Faisal allegedly “continued to advance to the officers holding the knife at one point across his body and then holding it in front of him,” at which point an officer fired their gun, striking Faisal, Ryan said.

Faisal was given medical aid at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The officer was placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by Ryan’s office, per the police department’s policy, officials said.

Some of the demonstrators outside City Hall held handwritten signs that said “Police brutality needs to stop,” “Police w/ guns, funds & bullets fear us???” and “CPD is no exception.”

Pervin A. Chowdhury, president of the association, said she wanted to see video from police bodycams to show what actually transpired.

“Police are supposed to save lives, not kill someone,” she said. “That’s all I have to say. I want justice. I want this to happen.”

Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow expressed condolences to Faisal’s family and said the department is cooperating with Ryan’s investigation.

“Any time a life is lost in our community, it is tragic,” she said. “We are all mourning.”

Elow said Cambridge officers have received “extensive training in use of force” including de-escalation training, mental health first-aid, and crisis intervention training.

“From our perspective, from what we’ve seen so far, our officers tried several times to engage the individual verbally [but] unsuccessfully,” she said. “This lasted over five blocks from where we first encountered them.”

In a joint statement Wednesday, Siddiqui and City Manager Yi-An Huang also expressed condolences for Faisal’s loved ones and said the city will hold a community meeting “to process together” early next week.

“We will review all of the facts and findings as they become available and we are committed to learning from this case to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community,” their statement said.

