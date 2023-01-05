Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall.

The former US secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger said in the announcement.