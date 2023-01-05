Man charged in crash that left Milton father dead

The March 8 crash at 562 Blue Hill Ave. claimed the life of Michael F. McGrath, of Milton, and severely injured McGrath’s juvenile passenger as well as Afonseca, authorities have said. The crash occurred around 6:08 p.m.

Manuel Afonseca, 41, was slated for arraignment Thursday in Quincy District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, per legal filings and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office. No lawyer was listed for Afonseca in online court filings.

A Boston resident faces arraignment Thursday on criminal charges stemming from a March crash in Milton that killed a 56-year-old married father of two, according to authorities and legal filings.

McGrath was driving a Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the crash, and Alfonseca was driving an Infiniti Q50, according to officials. No information on what caused the crash was immediately available Thursday, and authorities didn’t immediately indicate what evidence led them to charge Alfonseca.

An obituary for McGrath posted to the website of the Dolan Funeral Home in Milton said he was driving his son to hockey practice at the time of the crash and “heroically saved the life of his son Michael Jr. in the accident.”

The elder McGrath was born in Dorchester and raised in Quincy, the obituary said.

“Michael worked in the commercial real estate industry in Boston for many years but his true passion and purpose in life was as a father to his daughter Anna and to his son Michael Jr.,” the notice said. “Michael had a lifelong love of playing and watching the game of hockey and coached Anna and Michael, as well as many of their friends. He loved everything about his summer home in Falmouth and was happiest being on the ocean on his boat fishing with his son, or shuttling family and friends by boat to his favorite spots. He told his wife often that he had everything he ever wanted in life by having his family.”

The obituary said there are “no words that can adequately express how much he will be missed by his wife and children.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.





