Man who shot Providence police officer sentenced to 60 years in prison

PROVIDENCE — A local man who shot a Providence police officer in the chest — partially penetrating his bulletproof vest — was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison.

Tyrone Robinson was 19 and out on bail on gun charges in August 2019 when he pulled into the busy Dollar Tree plaza on Admiral Street one afternoon. Two officers in the violent crimes task force also drove in, and when he saw their unmarked car, Robinson opened fire.

Officer Matthew McGloin was hit in the chest, and his partner, Jonathan Smith, returned fire. Robinson escaped and ran to his home close by on Douglas Avenue, where he eventually surrendered and was charged with 10 felonies. Police found the handgun and spent magazine on a nearby basketball court.