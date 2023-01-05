Maura Healey to be sworn in Thursday as Massachusetts’ 73rd governor

The swearing-in ceremony starts at noon in the Massachusetts House chamber, where Senate President Karen Spilka will administer the oath of office. Lydia Harrell, a Berklee College of Music alum and instructor, will perform the national anthem, with another musical performance from Precious Perez, a fellow Berklee alum and a disability advocate. After Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll are sworn in, each will deliver an inaugural address.

Maura Healey, the two-term attorney general and former professional basketball player who built a national reputation by suing Donald Trump and corporate giants, will be sworn in Thursday as Massachusetts’ 73rd governor, making history as the first woman ever elected to the post here and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors.

“I’m excited to assume this role and responsibility. It’s a tremendous privilege, and it’s one that I hope to carry out well,” Healey told reporters at the State House Wednesday. Inauguration day, she added, will bring “a spirit of hope, of optimism, of resolve.”

Healey, 51, takes the office back for Democrats for the first time in eight years, putting her party fully in control on Beacon Hill. But the flip from red to blue may not mean a sea change in the state’s politics: Healey campaigned as a pragmatic centrist, and has embraced the legacy and style of outgoing Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

Healey also inherits from Baker the state’s gravest challenges: a troubled MBTA struggling with safety and reliability, a ballooning housing crisis, and the immediate dangers of climate change — all against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and a new variant of COVID-19. Healey talked about these issues in broad strokes on the campaign trail; now, it falls to her to solve them. She has promised to make a big push on climate technology, transform state-owned land into new housing, and appoint a transportation safety chief to audit the full system.

Healey, who lives in Cambridge, kicked off her inauguration week Monday with events around the state, including an appearance at a food drive in Worcester and a gift giveaway in Springfield. On Wednesday, she met with Baker to receive traditional gifts symbolizing the continuity of power: a pewter key, once used to unlock the original governor’s office; former governor Benjamin Butler’s Bible from 1884; a gavel made out of white oak from the USS Constitution; and two volumes of the laws of Massachusetts, dating to 1860.

After she is sworn in, Healey will celebrate the occasion with a “Moving the Ball Forward” celebration Thursday evening at TD Garden. Six-time Grammy award-winner Brandi Carlile will headline the event, which will also feature performances by Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Salem High School a cappella group Witch Pitch, Boston hip-hop artist OOMPA, and Springfield High School of Science and Technology’s SciTech Band.

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed reporting.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.