Melrose man indicted on child porn charges, prosecutors say

A Melrose man who was arrested last month for allegedly possessing hundreds of images of child sex abuse materials has been indicted on federal child pornography charges, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.
Patrick Baxter was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography, prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.
Baxter will later appear in federal court in Boston, the statement said.
Baxter was arrested last month, after investigators allegedly found around 427video files depicting child sexual abuse materialson a computer hard drive that was seized during a search of Baxter’s home, according to the statement. Charging documents allege that Baxter downloaded these materials from the internet three times within June and July 2021, the statement said.
Advertisement
The case was investigated under Project Safe Childhood, a justice department program that brings together local, state and federal resources to prosecute suspects who sexually exploit children, the statement said.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.