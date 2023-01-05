Middleborough school cafeteria monitor facing assault charge, police say

Authorities are seeking to charge a part-time cafeteria monitor who allegedly assaulted a fifth grader at the Mary K. Goode Elementary School in Middleborough Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police are summonsing the suspect to appear in Wareham District Court and are seeking to charge them with assault and battery, Middleborough police said in a press release. The suspect is not a teacher.

“The suspect will not be identified unless and until the court approves the charge,” police said.