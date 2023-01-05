Middleborough school cafeteria monitor facing assault charge, police say

Authorities are seeking to charge a part-time cafeteria monitor who allegedly assaulted a fifth grader at the Mary K. Goode Elementary School in Middleborough Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police are summonsing the suspect to appear in Wareham District Court and are seeking to charge them with assault and battery, Middleborough police said in a press release. The suspect is not a teacher.
“The suspect will not be identified unless and until the court approves the charge,” police said.
Officers responded to an incident at the school at about 2:30 p.m., police said. A preliminary investigation determined that the student had been assaulted by the cafeteria monitor.
The student was evaluated by the school nurse, police said. The student’s parents were also immediately notified of the incident.”The suspect was immediately placed on leave by Middleborough Public Schools following the incident,” police said.
No further information was released.
