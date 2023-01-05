fb-pixel Skip to main content

Missing Cohasset woman last seen on New Year’s Day, police say

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Ana WalsheCohasset Police Department

Cohasset police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who was last seen shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at her Cohasset home.

Ana Walshe is 5 foot 2 inches, 115 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion , Cohasset police said in a statement. She likely speaks with an Eastern European accent, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cohasset police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108 or hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video