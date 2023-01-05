Missing Cohasset woman last seen on New Year’s Day, police say

Cohasset police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who was last seen shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at her Cohasset home.

Ana Walshe is 5 foot 2 inches, 115 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion , Cohasset police said in a statement. She likely speaks with an Eastern European accent, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cohasset police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108 or hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.