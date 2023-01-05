In Northern Ireland, the Kennedy name still carries influence

Consensus is sorely lacking in Northern Ireland these days, and the timing is right for a fresh injection of US diplomacy. Northern Ireland’s peace process is in a precarious place; the power-sharing government created by the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 is on ice, the dominant parties are badly split over the Northern Ireland Protocol , which spells out Northern Ireland’s place in a post-Brexit United Kingdom.

The critics showed a fundamental misunderstanding of recent Anglo-Irish history, and an underestimation of Joe Kennedy’s easygoing, consensus-oriented personality.

When President Biden appointed former Massachusetts congressman Joseph Kennedy III as special envoy to Northern Ireland last month, some political observers expressed surprise, while the usual chorus of Kennedy bashers scoffed, questioning his impartiality and diplomatic chops.

Recognizing how much hard borders contributed to the Troubles, the UK and European Union signed a protocol allowing goods to be transported across the border separating the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland without inspections.

But as Sinn Féin, which represents Irish nationalists who want the North to become part of the Irish Republic, pushes for a reunification vote after topping the most recent election, unionists who want Northern Ireland to remain in the United Kingdom contend the protocol undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the UK. Unionists insist they won’t participate in the power-sharing government until the protocol is scuttled, threatening the very foundation of the peace process.

In announcing Kennedy’s appointment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Kennedy’s role would “focus on advancing economic development and investment opportunities,” while other US diplomats would focus on resolving differences over the protocol and getting the power-sharing government back up and running.

But history suggests special envoys inevitably get dragged into the politics. Kennedy’s appointment mirrors that of George Mitchell, the former senator from Maine, who President Clinton tapped as special envoy in 1995. Mitchell was supposed to focus on investment, on the theory that people in a more prosperous Northern Ireland would be less likely to fight each other.

Mitchell’s portfolio expanded quickly because everything in Northern Ireland boils down to politics. Having gained the trust of all sides, Mitchell presided over the negotiations that produced the Good Friday Agreement, which holds that Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK until a majority there vote otherwise.

Joe Kennedy will need to be more like George Mitchell, and less like his sometimes combustible father, which, in demeanor, he already is.

Kennedy’s father and namesake was a congressman in 1988 when he had an angry confrontation with a British solider in Northern Ireland. Unionists were not impressed.

But as the peace process gained traction, US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith and her brother, Senator Ted Kennedy, the new special envoy’s great-aunt and great-uncle, created a new Kennedy narrative and were able to persuade many unionists that American diplomacy was sincere and even-handed.

Kennedy Smith made a point of inviting unionists, even those who represented loyalist paramilitary groups, to the US ambassador’s residence in Dublin for festive dinners where barriers were broken down.

Ted Kennedy, meanwhile, eventually gained the respect of the Rev. Ian Paisley, a fundamentalist preacher and leader of the largest unionist party. Ted Kennedy sat next to Paisley’s wife in the gallery when Paisley and former IRA chief of staff Martin McGuinness presided over the resumption of the power-sharing government in 2007.

While long identified with the cause of Irish Catholic nationalists, the Kennedys went out of their way to show respect for Protestant unionists. All these years later, the good will they generated should not be underestimated.

Neither should the new special envoy’s interpersonal skills. The parties on the ground, meanwhile, know he carries the imprimatur of a president of Irish heritage who wants political progress before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April. There is considerable speculation Biden will visit Belfast to mark the anniversary if a compromise on the protocol gets done.

Joe Kennedy III can’t wave a magic wand and make unionist insecurity disappear. But his family’s history will help, not hurt, him in Northern Ireland.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.