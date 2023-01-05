Pickup truck strikes five new cars at N.H. Volvo dealership; driver treated at hospital

A pickup truck jumped the curb and caused a chain reaction crash that damaged five new cars at a Volvo dealership Wednesday in Exeter, N.H., police said.
Officers responded to reports that a truck had crashed into multiple vehicles in the Volvo Cars of Exeter parking lot shortly after 2 p.m. The driver had been heading southbound on Portsmouth Avenue, police said in a statement.
“It appears that the truck struck one car, which was then pushed into a second car,” the statement said on Twitter. “The truck continued on and hit another car, creating a domino effect involving two additional vehicles.”
The driver was not seriously injured and was transported to Exeter Hospital. No customers or employees were hurt.
Officials are actively investigating the cause of the crash, police said.
