Pickup truck strikes five new cars at N.H. Volvo dealership; driver treated at hospital

A pickup truck jumped the curb and caused a chain reaction crash that damaged five new cars at a Volvo dealership Wednesday in Exeter, N.H., police said.

Officers responded to reports that a truck had crashed into multiple vehicles in the Volvo Cars of Exeter parking lot shortly after 2 p.m. The driver had been heading southbound on Portsmouth Avenue, police said in a statement.

“It appears that the truck struck one car, which was then pushed into a second car,” the statement said on Twitter. “The truck continued on and hit another car, creating a domino effect involving two additional vehicles.”