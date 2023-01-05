See photos from Governor Maura Healey’s inaugural party with headliner Brandi Carlile

T o kick off the start to Governor Maura Healey’s historic term, crowds gathered in TD Garden to celebrate her inauguration on Thursday night. The “Moving the Ball Forward” celebration included a performance from headliner and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, Oompa, and a singing group from Salem High School were also among the party’s lineup of musical guests. Following the event’s basketball theme, mini basketball hoops in the space added to the entertainment for guests. See images from Healey’s inaugural party. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (left) and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll are pictured working the crowd from the stage. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Brandi Carlile is pictured on stage as well as on the video board as she performs her last number "Over The Rainbow". Jim Davis/Globe Staff Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is pictured as she works the crowd from the stage before Brandi Carlile performed. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Gov. Maura Healey, right and Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll's showing off their high tops during their inauguration celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Brandi Carlile performs with her wife, Catherine Carlile, during Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff (Left to right) Serina Medeiros, Mekisa Alboic, Jodi Vachon, Rosie Keoch singing and dancing during Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus performing at Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff An overall view of the scene at the TD Garden as a singing group from Salem High School called "WitchPitch?" performs on the stage. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Oompa performs at Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Luke Angilly shoots baskets at the Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff In keeping with the basketball theme of the evening, guests could shoot some hoops at a line of mini baskets set up on the floor. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Shirionda Almeida from Jamacia Plain with a rainbow light tube during Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Abigail Briggs, 5, from West Roxbury with a foam hand during Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll's Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
