SJC rules DiMasi’s federal corruption convictions do not disqualify him, or others, from getting paid to lobby Beacon Hill

In a decision that will impact people convicted of federal crimes, the state’s high court Thursday ruled former House Speaker Salvatore F. DiMasi’s federal corruption convictions do not disqualify him from working as a Beacon Hill lobbyist under the state’s Lobbying Law.
In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court said amendments enacted by Beacon Hill lawmakers in 2009 specified state corruption convictions as the only crimes that could be used to delay someone from working as a lobbyist for 10 years.
DiMasi, a former North End Democrat who was House speaker for four years, was convicted in federal court of fraud and extortion for taking bribes while in office. Secretary of State William Galvin contended his convictions mirrored state law sufficiently enough to justify the 10-year-ban.
The SJC disagreed.
“We resolve the matter in favor of DiMasi on the basis of the statute’s plain meaning...We conclude that the language of the disqualification provision is unambiguous, and that the Secretary’s interpretation contravenes the plain statutory language and the Legislature’s intent in enacting the provision,” Justice Serges Georges Jr. wrote for the court. “The disqualification provision limits automatic disqualification to individuals who have been convicted of a felony” only under state law.
The decision does not benefit DiMasi personally as 10 years have already passed since his 2011 conviction. But, it would impact others who want to pursue work as state lobbyists following federal convictions on public corruption charges, the Globe has reported.
