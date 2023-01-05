Snow on the way for some areas of New England

Clouds and a little bit of spotty rain or drizzle will continue overnight into Friday. Temperatures are cold enough for some icing over the far interior of the state. Be careful as you step onto walkways and stairs Thursday evening in those areas.

If you’re a winter weather enthusiast and enjoy snow and cold, this has not been the season you’d want so far. The milder-than-average conditions look to continue into the middle of the month, and even when I see several days of colder weather, they always seem to be followed by another warm up.

Some freezing drizzle Thursday evening and some snow Friday means the National Weather Service put out winter weather advisories. NOAA

The lack of snow and cold means that even a small chance of the white stuff gets our attention. It looks like there will be a batch of snow moving across interior areas on Friday, and then heading up into Northern New England.

Temperatures are going to be quite marginal, and I don’t think anything’s going to accumulate around Boston. But the farther north and west you go, the greater the chance there is for a coating of snow and up to a couple of inches. The highest likelihood of accumulating snow would be along the New Hampshire border and especially in southern Maine.

Some snow is likely away from the coastline Friday. There could be slick travel Friday evening as temperatures cool. Dave Epstein

The atmosphere will cool enough that as the next round of precipitation moves in from the south it will be in the form of snow and rain. It looks like about a quarter of an inch of precipitation, which would translate into about 2 to 3 in of snow at most. The trend with this system has been for less not more snowfall so I wouldn’t get too excited. Later Friday, skies will remain cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.

A batch of snow and rain will move across southern New England on Friday. TropicalTidbits

For Saturday, there may be some partial clearing with readings around 40 degrees.

By Sunday, sunshine will be back, it will be chillier with highs in the 30s, and that dry weather is likely to continue for the first few days of the work week. Temperatures will continue at or above seasonal averages.

Some of the guidance I use looking even further into the future continues to show a lack of prolonged cold air. That doesn’t mean we might not see a few days where it is below average, but overall it continues to look warm for January. I have no confidence in any significant snow for now. These things happen, and we get winters that never really get going. We obviously still have late January, February, and March for snow and cold, but the longer this pattern continues the likelihood of a bad winter continues to decrease.