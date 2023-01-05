fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor trailer rollover crash on I-93 in Andover

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2023, 20 minutes ago

A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 93 in Andover Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred in the northbound side near Exit 39, and the right travel lane and ramp from Route 133 to I-93 had to be closed, according to Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

There was a report of a possible fuel or oil spill but “unknown how much,” Goddard said in an e-mail.

At 7:53 a.m. the “process has started to tow the crashed truck,” she said.




