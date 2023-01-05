Tractor trailer rollover crash on I-93 in Andover

A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 93 in Andover Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred in the northbound side near Exit 39, and the right travel lane and ramp from Route 133 to I-93 had to be closed, according to Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

There was a report of a possible fuel or oil spill but “unknown how much,” Goddard said in an e-mail.