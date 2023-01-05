Two tractor-trailers crash on Maine Turnpike

Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other on the Maine Turnpike Thursday morning, according to statement from Maine State Police.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes by mile marker 1 in Kittery, officials said. As of approximately 8:30 a.m., crews were still working on removing a driver trapped in his vehicle. Police do not believe his injuries were life-threatening, the statement said on Twitter.
One lane remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the Maine State Police could not be immediately reached for for comment.
