Two tractor-trailers crash on Maine Turnpike

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2023, 16 minutes ago

Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other on the Maine Turnpike Thursday morning, according to statement from Maine State Police.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes by mile marker 1 in Kittery, officials said. As of approximately 8:30 a.m., crews were still working on removing a driver trapped in his vehicle. Police do not believe his injuries were life-threatening, the statement said on Twitter.

One lane remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Maine State Police could not be immediately reached for for comment.

