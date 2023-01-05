Victim identified in fatal single-vehicle Chelmsford crash on New Year’s Day

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old Billerica man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chelmsford on Sunday night.

Nicholas Kiesinger was driving alone on Route 110 about 8:15 p.m. when his vehicle struck two utility poles and rolled over, according to a Thursday statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

After police arrived at the crash scene, Kiesinger was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the statement. Chelmsford police and the district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate.