Victim identified in fatal single-vehicle Chelmsford crash on New Year’s Day

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old Billerica man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chelmsford on Sunday night.
Nicholas Kiesinger was driving alone on Route 110 about 8:15 p.m. when his vehicle struck two utility poles and rolled over, according to a Thursday statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.
After police arrived at the crash scene, Kiesinger was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the statement. Chelmsford police and the district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate.
On Sunday, Chelmsford police Lieutenant Gary Hannagan did not release Kiesinger’s name but said the driver of the Acura coupe that crashed was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Lowell General Hospital.
Advertisement
The Sunday night crash followed an early afternoon head-on collision on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford that killed a 23-year-old Lowell woman and left two other people with serious injuries, officials said Sunday.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.