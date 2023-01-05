Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded gun into Suffolk Superior Courthouse

Octavia Kelley, 22, was later arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court , facing charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and illegal possession of a loaded firearm, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Mattapan woman was arrested Thursday morning after a loaded firearm was allegedly found in her purse as she attempted to enter the Suffolk Superior Courthouse, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

Courthouse security scanning machines detected the handgun in a smaller clutch-styled bag, which was inside the shoulder-styled purse that Kelley placed on the conveyor belt as she attempted to enter the building shortly before 10 a.m., the statement said.

Kelley said she was at the courthouse to support her boyfriend, Wendell Morris, 33,who was being arraigned for firearm charges, the statement said.

“I don’t know anything about the gun in my bag,”Kelley had told officers, according to the statement.

Judge John Garland ordered Kelley to be held without bail until a Jan. 10 dangerousness hearing, the statement said.

Prosecutors noted that it is the second time in two weeks that loaded handguns were detected by scanning equipment in buildings open to the public.

A similar incident occurred last week, when a man attempted to bring a loaded gun through a TSA security checkpoint at Logan International Airport.

“In both of these cases the security equipment and the operating personnel did precisely what they are supposed to do — detect and secure dangerous items, in both of these cases loaded guns,” Hayden said, according to the statement.

















Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.