Biden’s new immigration plan would restrict illegal border crossings

The measures will expand Biden’s use of “parole” authority to allow 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela to come to the United States each month, as long as a US sponsor applies for them first. But those who attempt to migrate through the region without authorization will risk rapid expulsion to Mexico, as the administration plans to expand its use of the pandemic-era Title 42 public health policy. Mexico has agreed to take back 30,000 border-crossers from those nations each month, US officials told reporters during a briefing Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — President Biden announced new immigration restrictions Thursday, including the expansion of programs to remove people quickly without letting them seek asylum, in an attempt to address one of his administration’s most politically vulnerable issues at a time when the nation’s attention is focused on Republican disarray in the US House.

Advertisement

Biden’s new policies represent a move to the center on an issue that has loomed over the first two years of his administration. The changes are likely to draw challenges from immigration advocacy groups, because US law says that anyone can apply for asylum if they set foot on US soil. But officials say people are misusing those laws to cross the border to work, which is not grounds for humanitarian protection.

The White House said the measures “will expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration and result in new consequences for those who fail to use those legal pathways.”

“The actions we are announcing today will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely,” Biden said in a speech from the White House. “Until Congress has acted, I can act where I have legal capacity to do so.”

Biden, who has said he will seek reelection in 2024, is contending with the political and operational fallout of two consecutive years of record numbers of migrants taken into custody at the Mexican border, in part because of his more welcoming policies.

Advertisement

Before taking office, Biden said he wanted an orderly system, not “2 million people on our border.” The number of border apprehensions jumped to 1.7 million during his first year in the White House, however, and soared to nearly 2.4 million in his second year. Biden campaigned on the promise that his administration’s immigration system would be “safe, orderly and humane.” His pivot toward amped up enforcement suggests the White House sees immigration as a 2024 liability.

A few minutes after the president finished speaking, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas -- the son of Cuban refugees -- told reporters the Biden administration is preparing additional measures to penalize asylum-seekers who enter illegally instead of applying through a government mobile app, CBP One.

The administration’s solution is legally thorny and likely to anger immigration advocates and even some Democrats -- and will probably do little to silence Biden’s Republican critics.

Biden announced that he will stop in El Paso on Sunday, in advance of a trip to Mexico City next week for a regional summit. On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he wanted to see “peace and security” at the border and is “going to see what’s going on.”

It will be his first trip to the border as president and will likely attract international attention and be politically fraught. But the disarray among Republican members of the US House has provided some political cover for the White House.

Advertisement

Like the Obama administration, the president is resorting to administrative measures because he has few legislative options with a deeply divided Congress and Republicans now in control of the House and vowing to attack the administration’s border policies.

“It is just a fact that years of congressional inaction and the previous administration’s destructive policies have created an immigration system that does not serve our national interests and that makes it much harder for legal migration to take place in a safe, orderly and humane way,” said the senior administration official who briefed reporters.

The president’s Republican critics have pressured him for months to visit the southern border at a time when federal authorities are making record numbers of immigration arrests. Biden and his top officials have dismissed that criticism, insisting he’s had more urgent priorities.

Still, Biden acknowledged the political calculus on Thursday. “It’s clear that immigration is a political issue that extreme Republicans are always going to run on,” he said. “If the most extreme Republicans continue to demagogue this issue, I’m left with only one choice: to act on my own.”

But a member of the president’s own party was among the first to criticize his plan.

Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has pushed the Biden administration for months to end Title 42, criticized the administration’s plan, saying it goes too far in restricting migrants’ access to the border.

Advertisement

“The Biden Administration’s decision to expand Title 42, a disastrous and inhumane relic of the Trump Administration’s racist immigration agenda, is an affront to restoring rule of law at the border,” Menendez said in a statement. “Ultimately, this use of the parole authority is merely an attempt to replace our asylum laws, and thousands of asylum seekers waiting to present their cases will be hurt as a result.”