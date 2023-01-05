Elizabeth Warren resting after outpatient surgery on her foot

WASHINGTON -- Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Thursday had a “minor” surgery to address pain in her right foot, according to her spokesman.
“The surgery went well and she is currently home, where she is working, and will return to Washington in person when the Senate reconvenes in late January,” Alex Sarabia, the spokesman, said.
Warren, 73, had been experiencing pain while walking and, in recent months, began wearing a boot on her right foot.
The senator is an avid walker who frequently strolls around Cambridge’s Fresh Pond and often logged six miles or more on her step-tracker when she was a presidential candidate.
Sarabia said the surgery prevented the Cambridge Democrat from attending the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, on Thursday.
