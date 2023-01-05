Elizabeth Warren resting after outpatient surgery on her foot

WASHINGTON -- Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Thursday had a “minor” surgery to address pain in her right foot, according to her spokesman.

“The surgery went well and she is currently home, where she is working, and will return to Washington in person when the Senate reconvenes in late January,” Alex Sarabia, the spokesman, said.

Warren, 73, had been experiencing pain while walking and, in recent months, began wearing a boot on her right foot.