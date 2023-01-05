fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elizabeth Warren resting after outpatient surgery on her foot

By Jess Bidgood Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2023, 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Senate Democratic Leadership Members pose for a group photo after their caucus held leadership elections for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the elections Senate Democrats unanimously re-elected Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as Senate Democratic Leader and Chair of the Conference. The leaders include Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI)Anna Moneymaker/Getty

WASHINGTON -- Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Thursday had a “minor” surgery to address pain in her right foot, according to her spokesman.

“The surgery went well and she is currently home, where she is working, and will return to Washington in person when the Senate reconvenes in late January,” Alex Sarabia, the spokesman, said.

Warren, 73, had been experiencing pain while walking and, in recent months, began wearing a boot on her right foot.

The senator is an avid walker who frequently strolls around Cambridge’s Fresh Pond and often logged six miles or more on her step-tracker when she was a presidential candidate.

Sarabia said the surgery prevented the Cambridge Democrat from attending the inauguration ceremony for Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, on Thursday.



Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.

