Michigan Democrat won’t seek reelection to Senate

“When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” she added.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the US Senate,” Stabenow said in statement. “I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection and will leave the US Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.”

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow said Thursday that she won’t seek reelection in 2024, creating an open Senate seat in the swing state of Michigan.

The 72-year-old said her decision to leave Congress is in part tied to wanting to give a new generation the opportunity to lead.

“Under the cloud of unprecedented threats to our democracy and our basic freedoms, a record-breaking number of people voted last year in Michigan,” she said. “Young people showed up like never before. This was a very hopeful sign for our future.”

After the news of Stabenow’s pending departure, a person close to Representative Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan, speaking on the condition of anonymity because decisions are not firm yet, said the lawmaker was seriously looking at running for the seat.

Representative Haley Stevens, another Michigan Democrat, is also looking into a possible run for the seat, according to a person close to her speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Democrats, who hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, face a tough challenge in 2024 with the terms of 21 caucus members expiring that year. Among the potential candidates for the open seat are Republicans Tudor Dixon, who lost the governor’s race to Gretchen Whitmer last year, and Representative-elect John James, who lost to Stabenow in 2018.

On the Democratic side, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a 2020 presidential candidate, moved to Michigan in July. His name immediately emerged as a possibility.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Thursday had a “minor” surgery to address pain in her right foot, according to her spokesman.

“The surgery went well and she is currently home, where she is working, and will return to Washington in person when the Senate reconvenes in late January,” Alex Sarabia, the spokesman, said.

Warren, 73, had been experiencing pain while walking and, in recent months, began wearing a boot on her right foot.

The senator is an avid walker who frequently strolls around Cambridge’s Fresh Pond and often logged six miles or more on her step-tracker when she was a presidential candidate.

Sarabia said the surgery prevented the Cambridge Democrat from attending the inauguration ceremony for Governor Maura Healey, a Democrat, on Thursday.

Pa. senator reveals cancer diagnosis

Democratic Senator Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, will undergo surgery, and is expected to make a full recovery.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey said in a statement, adding, “I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Casey, 62, was elected in 2006 and is up for reelection in 2024, when Democrats have more seats on the ballot as they try to hold their majority. In the swing state of Pennsylvania, Democrats prevailed in the 2022 midterms with Josh Shapiro easily winning the governorship and John Fetterman capturing an open Senate seat that gave the party a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

Casey, the son and namesake of a former governor, is a moderate Democrat and a close ally of President Biden. He serves on a number of committees, including Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Election official who faced threats in line for state role

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting against former president Donald Trump’s lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania.

Al Schmidt will be nominated to be Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s secretary of state, the campaign said Thursday, setting him up to oversee what is expected to be a hard-fought 2024 election in the critical presidential battleground.

Shapiro, a Democrat, made the post his first Cabinet selection to be publicly announced ahead of his Jan. 17 inauguration.

Protecting elections and voting rights was central to Shapiro’s campaign, as he emphasized his intention to nominate a “pro-Democracy” secretary of state and his role, as attorney general, in fighting efforts in court by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights and standing up to extremism — even in the face of grave threats,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Schmidt, 51, is a Republican, fitting in with Shapiro’s theme of fashioning a bipartisan administration in politically divided Pennsylvania.

Schmidt is currently president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a good-government group in Philadelphia. Before he joined the group a year ago, Schmidt spent a decade as a Republican elected to the three-member board that oversees elections in Philadelphia.

Holding the post of secretary of state is subject to confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The $165,000-salary job involves overseeing how the state’s 67 counties run their elections and giving them guidance and assistance on how to manage them — a task that has grown in complexity with the advent of the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law and conspiracy theorists inspired by Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The department also administers a long list of professional licensing commissions that report to the department.

In 2020, Schmidt became the face of Philadelphia’s protracted vote count when Trump and his campaign repeatedly claimed that “bad things happen in Philadelphia” and spread lies to sow doubt about the legitimacy of the election in the heavily Democratic city.

With help from Philadelphia, Trump lost Pennsylvania to Democrat Joe Biden.

Few, if any, Republicans came to Schmidt’s defense during a time when he has said he received Trump-inspired death threats against him and his family that he has called “domestic terrorism.” No lawsuit, prosecutor, or election worker has produced evidence of widespread fraud in Philadelphia’s 2020 election.

In the wake of the election, Schmidt testified in front of a US Senate committee and the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

He has since become a prominent critic of what he has called the “vicious cycle” of conspiracy theorists and politicians who spread lies about elections.

The falsehoods prompt deceived constituents to demand that politicians do something — usually resulting in a push to restrict voting rights and violent threats to election workers, Schmidt has said.

