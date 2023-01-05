Tracker: See the latest levels of coronavirus in Boston-area waste water

Levels of coronavirus detected in waste water in Eastern Massachusetts were stable in the most recent readings available, and one sample saw virus levels fall slightly, according to data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

Coronavirus levels detected in the northern sections of the MWRA system were flat in samples reported Dec. 29, the most recent available. Meanwhile, virus levels in the southern section fell slightly. The MWRA is scheduled to release new numbers at the end of the day Thursday.

In the MWRA northern section, the seven-day average count of the virus was 1,947 copies/mL on Dec. 29, almost unchanged from a reading of 1,943 copies/mL two days earlier, but up substantially from 1,574 copies/mL on Dec. 25.