Tracker: See the latest levels of coronavirus in Boston-area waste water

Levels of coronavirus detected in waste water in Eastern Massachusetts were stable in the most recent readings available, and one sample saw virus levels fall slightly, according to data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.
Coronavirus levels detected in the northern sections of the MWRA system were flat in samples reported Dec. 29, the most recent available. Meanwhile, virus levels in the southern section fell slightly. The MWRA is scheduled to release new numbers at the end of the day Thursday.
In the MWRA northern section, the seven-day average count of the virus was 1,947 copies/mL on Dec. 29, almost unchanged from a reading of 1,943 copies/mL two days earlier, but up substantially from 1,574 copies/mL on Dec. 25.
In the southern MWRA section, the seven-day average count of the virus was 1,661 copies/mL on Dec. 29, a decrease from 1,739 copies/mL on Dec. 28, and 1,867 copies/mL on Dec. 27.
How much COVID-19 is circulating in the community? With the widespread availability of at-home COVID-19 tests that are not tracked by public health authorities, waste water monitoring is an important tool in assessing the the prevalence of the virus locally.
How does it work? Waste water samples are taken from the MWRA’s Deer Island sewage treatment plant and tested for traces of the coronavirus. The results, expressed as the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water, are reported publicly and tracked over time. Given that increases of coronavirus in waste water often appear ahead of case count and hospitalization increases, the system acts as something of an early warning.
Below, see the latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. Data represents samples taken through Dec. 29.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.