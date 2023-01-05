Congratulations, Governor Healey. You have your work cut out for you.

How historic it truly is was underscored when one looked out across the chamber at some of the graying figures who have defined Massachusetts politics in the last four decades — former governors Mike Dukakis, Bill Weld, and Deval Patrick, US Senator Ed Markey, and former longtime US senator John Kerry.

Maura Healey stepped to the rostrum in the Massachusetts House chamber on Thursday to usher in a new era of state governance as the state’s first elected woman governor.

Not only is Healey’s election a first, but women now hold five of the state’s six constitutional offices, as well as one of its US Senate seats.

But enough about history. How was her speech?

“Terrific,” declared Dukakis.

“Wonderful,” enthused former state senator Linda Dorcena Forry.

“Awesome,” said state Representative Tony Cabral, Democrat of New Bedford.

Man, I wish I’d had these guys grading my papers in college!

A promising combination of idealism and pragmatism, declared state Representative David Linsky, Democrat of Natick. That last judgment works for me.

In a highly partisan time, this speech was anything but. Much of it could have been given by former governor Charlie Baker. (Both Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll went out of their way to praise and thank Baker, which was classy.) That is to say, this wasn’t really lefty-progressive stuff but rather a mix of matters that should appeal to the broad Massachusetts middle.

Its themes of affordability and competitiveness land clearly in that category. In that light, it was particularly encouraging to see Healey push the Legislature (read: the recalcitrant House), even if ever so gently, to pass the tax relief bill that stalled last year.

Although it has to be carefully done, Healey’s plan to use the resources of the state to nurture the clean-and-green-and-blue tech sector, the way former governor Patrick’s bio initiative did with life sciences, is commendable. One quibble: When you are discussing climate and you have in the audience two national leaders on the matter — climate czar John Kerry and longtime anti-global-warming crusader Ed Markey — it’s worth giving them a shout-out.

There are, of course, reefs that lurk not far beneath Thursday’s seemingly serene State House seas. Take housing: Everyone professes to want more — until someone proposes putting it in their town or neighborhood. One real question there is how much muscle a new governor will apply.

Or education. It was good to hear Healey stress that the state will continue to offer “not just an education but the best education,” but with the Massachusetts Teachers Association trying to dismantle the state’s time-tested education-reform framework, I would also have liked to hear her make clear she has no truck with the union’s efforts to end accountability by nixing the MCAS as a high school graduation requirement.

One peril in times of single-party rule is excessive intra-electoral-coalition chumminess. The State House halls will soon be alive with the sound of lobbyists and special-interest and other groups with outstretched hands. They will be pointing to the state’s relative riches: an operating surplus of several billion plus a rainy day fund cresting $7 billion.

Indeed, word is that several of the public employee unions have already put together a pay-hike percentage they believe they deserve to compensate for lesser increases they got during the Baker years. And that they hope to box Healey in early on that. It is not, of course, the new governor’s job to remediate old wage packages, even if the recipients thereof worked for her election.

Further, though the state’s economy is currently healthy, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates and credible economists are predicting a recession next year, so caution should be the fiscal watchword.

Then there are the personal and institutional governing tensions that often accompany one-party rule. Look, for example, at the way that egotistical former House speaker Sal DiMasi — who later went to the Big House on a corruption conviction — vied with Patrick for the role of the real king of Beacon Hill.

It’s almost inherent in the competing roles of House speaker and Senate president that the two come to dislike each other, but knowledgeable sources say that’s especially true with Speaker Ron Mariano and President Karen Spilka. That’s reportedly been the case since the chaotic and embarrassing end of the last legislative session, which left important matters stalled and kicked off a blame game between the branches.

Will Healey and Driscoll be able to broker a better, more legislatively productive relationship between the two? Best of luck with that task.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.