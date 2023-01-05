Damar Hamlin’s plight recalls Carmine Vingo-Rocky Marciano fight

On Dec. 30, 1949, Vingo faced Rocky Marciano, son of a Brockton shoemaker, at Madison Square Garden in a highly anticipated matchup of two young, up-and-coming heavyweights with 30 knockouts between them. Eighteen boxers had died from injuries suffered in the ring that year. Marciano’s mother, Pasqualena, refused to watch her son fight. Instead, she went to church in Brockton to light a candle and pray, alone in the silence and far removed from the smoky violence and bloodthirsty shouts of the crowd.

Vingo was a gladiator from a different age, the middle of the 20th century, when boxing commanded America’s attention like football does today. His story is emblematic of the violence that lurks just beneath the surface, drawing fans, and how that violence can suddenly break into the open, calling uncomfortable attention to a nation’s guilty pleasure.

As I watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin take the helmet blow to his chest Monday night, stand up and then topple backward to the ground, I thought of Carmine Vingo.

Three years after his fight with Carmine Vingo, Rocky Marciano, right, fights Joe Walcott in 1952 in Philadelphia. Bettmann

A festive holiday crowd filled the Garden that night. A few miles away, in her South Bronx apartment, Vingo’s fiancee, Kitty Rea, waited at the kitchen table with a cake she had baked for his 20th birthday.

The action was everything the crowd had hoped for. At the opening bell, the two fighters rushed together and traded blows at a furious pace. Marciano knocked Vingo to the canvas. Vingo leaped up and rocked Marciano with a fierce right to the jaw. The frenzied crowd jumped to its feet. Back and forth the fighters raged “until it seemed human endurance could stand no more,” wrote The New York Times’s James Dawson.

In the third round, Vingo hit Marciano in the chest so hard that Marciano momentarily blacked out — staying on his feet by falling into a clinch. He felt no pain, he later explained — “it’s more like a daze. A sort of blackout.”

After the fifth round, the referee asked Vingo’s handlers if they wanted to stop the fight. But boxing’s machismo code would not allow it. As the great sportswriter Jimmy Cannon, who was there, wrote, “Men suffer unnecessarily and endure pain because they are too proud to quit. They accept suffering because to avoid it deliberately would be a renunciation of what a fighter is supposed to be. It will touch you when it happens because even pointless courage has a splendor which demeans the spectator who realizes this occurs because he has paid to see it.”

And so, bleeding profusely and winded, Vingo went out for the sixth round. Too tired to lift his arms in defense, he took a short left hook that sent him tumbling onto his back. His head thumped on the canvas. The referee counted him out. As the crowd thundered and an exuberant Marciano headed to his dressing room surrounded by fans and reporters, Vingo tried to get up, then collapsed.

The Garden’s fight doctor injected a syringe of stimulant into his chest, then worked to revive Vingo in the locker room, as two fighters waiting to go on huddled nervously in a corner. Later, the comatose Vingo was carried to the hospital through streets jammed with New Year’s revelers. Twice that night, a priest administered last rights. Over the next several days, Vingo lingered between life and death. A distraught Marciano joined the vigil, ringing in 1950 by pleading with doctors to save Vingo’s life. Marciano vowed to never fight again if Vingo died.

Vingo did wake up. Six weeks later he walked out of the hospital with the aid of a cane. He was partially paralyzed and blind in his left eye. He never remembered anything about the Marciano fight — just walking up the steps to the ring, then looking up at a white hospital ceiling and his mother’s face.

Even as sports writers called for reform and decried bloodshed in the ring and bloodlust among the fans, the Vingo fight put Marciano on the map. People wanted to see the Brockton Blockbuster whose fists had nearly killed a man. Marciano went on to become history’s only unbeaten heavyweight champion, the rare athlete to walk away from the violence in his prime. Later, in retirement, Marciano would look back on the barbarity of boxing and predict its fade from prominence. Today, football has replaced boxing in American hearts and minds; the violence continues to thrill and repel.

“As people get more civilized, they’re going to ban boxing,” said Marciano. “A hundred years from now we’ll be like the gladiators, something out of history.”

Mike Stanton, a journalism professor at the University of Connecticut, is the author of “Unbeaten: Rocky Marciano’s Fight for Perfection In A Crooked World.”