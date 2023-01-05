In her inaugural address, Maura Healey puts a strong foot forward

That all changed on Thursday as she took the oath of office and stepped into a political spotlight that will follow her for the next four years. With the inaugural address that followed, she began putting flesh on the bones of her campaign platform, sounding many of the right notes for what she promises will be an ambitious agenda.

The 2022 campaign for governor wasn’t a great way to get to know Maura Healey. She skated to victory against a weak opponent who couldn’t challenge her on big issues or press her to detail her agenda. She didn’t exactly run a stealth campaign but neither was it a particularly revealing one, in policy or personality.

At the top of that agenda is the state’s housing crisis, with its sky-high rents and home prices. She pledged to create a secretary of housing, expand tax deductions for renters, and identify state-owned properties for new affordable units. Significantly, she pledged to build more housing near transit hubs and take “another look” at zoning — lines that, unlike many others in the speech, were greeted with something less than enthusiasm by an audience of lawmakers who know how contentious zoning discussions can be.

None of those ideas are new, but the governor’s decision to highlight them near the top of her first speech broadcast a sense of real determination and clarity.

Healey also pledged to increase support for child care costs, make community college free for students over 25, and improve safety and reliability at the T by hiring 1,000 new workers. And she called for making the state a national leader in green technology, including by putting 1 million electric vehicles on Massachusetts’s roads by 2030.

Where she needed to be, Healey was refreshingly candid about the state’s ills, including its glaring inequality and growing unaffordability. But she also liberally sprinkled her speech with notes of hope and optimism, soaring calls for unity, and pleas for empathy in these discordant times.

“I think about the people arriving in Massachusetts,” she said. “Their hopes echo back through our history. Their dreams are the dreams of those who came before me. To live in freedom and equality. In safety and in happiness. To go forward with grateful hearts and pursue the blessings of life.”

It was a relatively easy campaign for Healey, the first woman and gay person elected governor in the state. The hard, unpoetic work has just begun — the prose of governing, as the late Governor Mario Cuomo of New York called it. Now comes the grinding labor of developing policies, negotiating legislation, and navigating the rocky shoals of Beacon Hill.

One speech can’t tell us how she will handle those labors. But it was a good start.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.