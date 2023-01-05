As lying is raised to a high art, state of our politics plummets

The philosopher-comedian George Carlin once said, “Honesty may be the best policy, but it’s important to remember that apparently, by elimination, dishonesty is the second-best policy.” It appears that many in American politics have fully embraced Carlin’s second-best policy.

The outrageous falsehoods uttered by US Representative-elect George Santos are the inevitable culmination of a tradition of political lying that has been brewing for a while. When President Bill Clinton denied his philandering to the American people, there were many watching and taking notes. The false rationale for invading Iraq by President George W. Bush further tested the boundaries of veracity. President Donald Trump’s loose relationship with the truth brought dealing in falsehood to high art. The unrepentant Santos is set to take his seat in the House of Representatives after lying about his education, employment, ethnicity, and even the death of his own mother.