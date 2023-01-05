Social Studies: Diversity on the bench; markets and morality; the appeal of crossover artists

An analysis of decisions rendered in politically charged cases by the US Courts of Appeals finds that majority opinions had more integrative complexity — “the process of thinking about divergent viewpoints and tradeoffs between adopting one view versus another” — if the panel of judges was demographically diverse (i.e., not all white men) but not politically diverse (i.e., all appointed by a president of the same party), or vice versa. In other words, there was a sweet spot in the overall level of diversity.

Value trading

Do market economies foster prosocial behavior? Using data on the folklore of more than 900 preindustrial societies, an economist at Harvard found that societies with higher levels of inter-community trade were likelier to have universalist values, as opposed to more selfish, parochial, and cynical values.

Home base

The book and movie “Moneyball” captured how Major League Baseball teams began to rely less on old-fashioned instincts and more on objective statistics. But a study of baseball draft picks from 2000 to 2019 finds that scouts retain a bias for players who simply happen to not live far away. Researchers found that all other things being equal, a player is 7.1 percent more likely to be drafted by a particular team if he lives 1,000 kilometers closer to the scouting director and 4.9 percent more likely to be drafted by a particular team if he lives 1,000 kilometers closer to the city where that team plays. The bias is even greater in later rounds of the draft, when a scouting director has more latitude.

Wide-open country

Before October 2012, Billboard ranked the popularity of country songs by tracking airplay on country radio stations. Because of this, as a new study notes, artists from other genres, such as Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga, seemingly failed to gain much traction for their country songs. But once Billboard incorporated digital sales/streaming and non-country-radio airplay into its analysis, more crossover songs ranked highly. For example, Taylor Swift’s 2012 song “Red” went from missing the country list to second place after the chart was “democratized.” And record labels responded to the change by producing more such crossover songs.

