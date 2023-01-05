fb-pixel Skip to main content
Where have so many workers gone?

By The editors of IdeasUpdated January 5, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Adobe

Globe Ideas is investigating one of the great unsolved mysteries of our day: Where have so many workers gone? And we want to hear from you.

Perhaps you’re among the legion of Americans who said goodbye to a day job during the pandemic. Maybe you run a business and are struggling to keep it fully staffed with skilled employees. Or maybe you just can’t find a plumber to save your life — or your pipes.

We want your tales of liberation, desperation, or frustration. Please share them with us in 300 words or less in an e-mail to ideas@globe.com with the subject line VANISHING WORKERS. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 20.

