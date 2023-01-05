Globe Ideas is investigating one of the great unsolved mysteries of our day: Where have so many workers gone? And we want to hear from you.

Perhaps you’re among the legion of Americans who said goodbye to a day job during the pandemic. Maybe you run a business and are struggling to keep it fully staffed with skilled employees. Or maybe you just can’t find a plumber to save your life — or your pipes.

We want your tales of liberation, desperation, or frustration. Please share them with us in 300 words or less in an e-mail to ideas@globe.com with the subject line VANISHING WORKERS. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 20.