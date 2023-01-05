Boys’ hockey notebook: ‘There’s no quit in the dog’ as Norton rabidly pursues success on ice after a sizzling start to its season

“These guys move the puck,” said third-year Norton coach Michael Donovan. “In years past, we were a bunch of individuals. We couldn’t put the puck in a soccer net, never mind a hockey net.”

While the Lancers (6-1-1) are 1-1-1 after a 5-0 start, Norton has already doubled its win total from last year (3-14-2) and scored 46 goals to surpass its total from a season ago (38).

Can the hottest start in the 10-year history of the Norton boys’ hockey program translate into the strongest finish ever?

The Lancers, who list six players on their roster from Sharon as part of their co-op, have been defined in the early going by an up-tempo style of play in which seemingly no deficit is ever too large.

“ ‘There’s no quit in the dog. They believe they can win every single time they touch the ice.’ Norton boys' hockey coach Michael Donovan, on his team's hot 6-1-1 start

Take opening night, when Norton trailed Tri-Valley League foe Holliston, 6-1, at Foxborough Sports Center. With 6:24 remaining in the second period, a Lancer attack spearheaded by forward Josh Cohen and defenseman Josh Giguere pulled within 7-6 before surging for a 10-7 victory. Cohen and Giguere, both juniors, recorded hat tricks during the mad dash back.

“We’re never out of it,” Donovan said. “They believe it. There’s no quit in the dog. They believe they can win every single time they touch the ice.”

Norton's Josh Giguere (27) sends the puck into the offensive zone during a game against Dover-Sherborn/Weston. The dynamic junior defenseman has 10 goals, 6 assists for 16 points in the Lancers' 6-1-1 start. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Three games later, Norton trailed TVL rival Dedham, 5-2, with two minutes left in regulation before pulling out a 7-5 win on the strength of another three goals from Cohen.

“We told ourselves we had to believe and achieve, and that’s what we did,” said junior defenseman Connor Heagney.

The Lancers boast scoring threats from all over the ice, including two dynamic defensemen in Giguere (10 goals, 6 assists for 16 points) and Heagney (8-10—18).

Norton junior forward Anthony Santangelo (above) ranks as the Lancers leading scorer (7-13—20) through eight games. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Junior forward Anthony Santangelo (7-13—20) is the leading scorer and BC High transfer Dylan Cummings (Sharon) has been good for 9-9—18 totals.

Connor Heagney has enjoyed the rise of the Lancers from a unique standpoint. His father, Kyle Heagney, was the head coach at Norton for its first two seasons — including the program’s lone postseason berth in 2014-15 — before joining the staff at Stonehill College.

The elder Heagney, who returned to the high school ranks last winter at North Attleborough, said it’s been rewarding to watch from afar the Lancers’ improvement this season.

“It’s special,” said the North Attleborough coach. “Mike Donovan has done a really good job bringing it along. It’s awesome watching these kids put several exciting wins together. They’re the ‘never-give-up’ kids.”

For Norton captain Connor Heagney (above), the Lancers' lone blemish of its season so far came in a "Father-Son Cup" setback to North Attleborough, coached by his father, Kyle Heagney. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The Heagneys squared off last Monday, with the Red Rocketeers skating to a 5-2 win after scoring three times in the third period. The win moved the elder Heagney to 2-0 head-to-head in what he called the “Father-Son Cup.”

Asked if he’d ever considered returning to Norton when the position was open, Kyle Heagney said he thought it would be difficult to coach his son.

“I think my son needs to be coached by an expert, and the definition of an expert is anybody but your father,” he joked.

Since its lone trip to the postseason, which ended with a preliminary-round loss in the Division 3 South tournament vs. Southeastern, the Lancers had gone 36-84-11 and recorded just one winning season (5-4-1) in a COVD-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

With just four seniors, Donovan, who played at Weymouth South in the 1970s, remains bullish on Norton both this year and beyond. Winning has proven contagious for a group without much experience doing so.

“I didn’t have a great year [in 2021-22],” Giguere admitted. “I’m off to a good start and I want to keep that going.”

“We looked at last year and told ourselves we don’t want to have a season like we had,” Connor Heagney added. “We want to make the playoffs, we told ourselves that’s our goal.”

Ice chips

▪ The NHL’s Winter Classic might have served as the main event for hockey played at Fenway Park. But a number of high school teams will lace up the skates at the old ballpark.

Ten scrimmages (6 boys’ games, 4 girls’ games) will be played in a nine-day stretch. No. 11 Tewksbury kicked off the action, welcoming Northern Highlands (N.J.) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Governor’s Academy locks horns with Kimball Union Academy before Archbishop Williams takes on Bishop Fenwick. Fifth-ranked Hingham and No. 12 Marshfield renew acquaintances on Jan. 11, Minnechaug faces No. 8 BC High on Jan. 12, and Latin Academy closes out the action against Boston Latin on Jan. 13.

“When we found out we had an opportunity to have any time in there, we were incredibly excited,” said Boston Latin coach Frank Woods. “I think it’s going to be the highlight of the season — Friday night under the lights. Hopefully the weather cooperates. Regardless of the outcome of the game, it should be a great experience for our players.”

“Our main goal is to keep Boston City hockey alive,” said Latin Academy coach Patrick Mudie. “There’s no better way to showcase the talent in the city than by playing in this game.”

▪ Thomas Kramer, a former Globe Super Teamer and two-time Super 8 champion at BC High, continues to flourish at the next level at Babson College.

The junior from Bridgewater leads the 12th-ranked Beavers in scoring (6 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games and was named the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Player of the Week for Jan. 2 after posting a career-high four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in a win over St. Michael’s.

Kramer has 19-23—43 points over 47 career games for Babson, which won the NEHC tournament last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 4 St. John’s Prep vs No. 1 Catholic Memorial (at Babson, 12:30 p.m.) — Two of the most talented and deepest lineups in the state meet in Catholic Conference action at Babson Skating Rink. Each team has only surrendered five goals in six games played.

Saturday, No. 17 Lincoln-Sudbury vs. No. 11 Tewksbury (at Breakaway Ice Center, 1 p.m.) — With the top spot in the MVC/DCL Tier II on the line, Frankie DeTraglia and the Warriors (5-2-0) face Nick Dicioccio and the Redmen (5-0-0) at Breakaway Ice Center.

Saturday, No. 15 Wellesley vs. No. 16 Braintree (at Zapustas Arena, 4 p.m.) — Both unbeaten in Bay State Conference action, the Raiders (6-0-0) put their sterling start to the test against the Wamps (3-2-0) in the only meeting between the teams.

Saturday, No. 13 Canton vs. No. 14 Franklin (at Pirelli Veterans Arena, 6:30 p.m.) — Hockomock League division leaders collide, having only allowed eight goals against apiece.

Sunday, No. 5 Hingham vs. No. 3 Arlington (at Ed Burns Arena, TBD) — Traditional powerhouses tangle for the time this season in nonleague action.

Wednesday, No. 2 Reading vs No. 7 Belmont (at Skip Viglirolo Rink, 5 p.m.) — Two of the best players in the Middlesex League square off, as Evan Pennucci and the Rockets (5-0-0) take on Cam Fici and the Marauders (5-1-1).

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.