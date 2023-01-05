Bruins place Jake DeBrusk, playing his best hockey as of late, on long-term injured reserve

In a statement Thursday morning, the Bruins reported only that DeBrusk suffered “hand and lower-body” injuries in the win over the Penguins and noted that his expected recovery time would be “approximately four weeks.”

The Bruins recalled veteran winger Chris Wagner from AHL Providence ahead of their game Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Jake DeBrusk, scoring at the highest rate of his five-plus seasons with the Bruins, has been placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a pair of injuries during Monday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park and could be sidelined for a month or more.

DeBrusk, spotted postgame Monday with a walking boot on his left foot, was hit twice by shots to the lower body in the third period. Earlier, he left a power play in pain and could be seen shaking his left arm and wrist as he sat on the bench late in the first period.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Speculation around the NHL Wednesday was that one of the shots to DeBrusk fractured his fibula.

Advertisement

The fleet-footed DeBrusk, 26, on pace for a career-high 35 goals, did not make Tuesday’s team flight to Los Angeles, where the Bruins will face the Kings for the start of a three-game road trip.

Generally, bone fractures require six weeks to heal, a timeline that would suggest DeBrusk could be sidelined more than a month. Allowing for an added week to regain his conditioning once the fracture mends, that timeline would target his return on or around the Feb. 20 matinee at TD Garden vs. the Senators. The Bruins play 18 times before then.

If DeBrusk were to miss only a month, the Bruins might be targeting his return for Feb. 1 vs. Toronto. Following the game against the Maple Leafs, they don’t play again until the Capitals visit Feb. 11.

Coach Jim Montgomery, who said he was unaware during Monday’s action that DeBrusk was injured, moved David Pastrnak back into DeBrusk’s No. 1 right wing spot on a top trio with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron at Wednesday’s practice.

Advertisement

Montgomery’s No. 2 line, likely to be the configuration that he’ll employ against the Kings, had Taylor Hall (LW) and Pavel Zacha (RW) riding with David Krejci.

DeBrusk was hit by a shot from teammate Matt Grzelcyk prior to scoring his first goal, the 1-1 equalizer. Later, he was hit by a shot off the stick of Penguins star Evgeni Malkin.

DeBrusk, who had requested the Bruins trade him prior to the start of last season, scored both of the club’s goals, both in the third period, in the comeback win. They were his fourth and fifth goals over the last six games.

Now with a line of 16-14—30 across the club’s first 37 games, DeBrusk exits the lineup as the Bruins’ No. 3 scorer, behind Pastrnak (50) and Marchand (31).

Late last season, the Bruins added two years to DeBrusk’s contract, with a cap hit of $4 million, carrying him through the 2023-24 season. He is on target to become an unrestricted free agent as of July 1, 2024.

Following the matchup with the Kings, the Bruins wrap up the trip with stops in San Jose Saturday and Anaheim Sunday. They will be back on Garden ice next Thursday vs. Seattle.

In his fifth year with the Bruins, Wagner spent only one game with the varsity last season and has collected 9 goals and 11 points in 27 games with Providence this season.

Advertisement

Wagner, 31, grew up in Walpole and played two seasons at Colgate before turning pro with the Ducks organization for the start of the 2012-13 season. If he makes it into the lineup, he likely would ride at No. 4 RW with Tomas Nosek his pivot.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.