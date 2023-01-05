Bills safety Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement’; teammate says he is awake

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”
Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement.”
Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!— Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023
The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals Monday night.
The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.
Barring any schedule change by the NFL, the Bills are preparing to play a home game against the Patriots Sunday.