Celtics roar back in Dallas, containing Luka Doncic and ending their brief losing streak

Tatum finished with his second career triple-double and five of his teammates scored in double figures as the Celtics stomped the Dallas Mavericks, 124-95, Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Tatum took choice B. He threw a perfect pass for a resounding Brown dunk to cap what was a sparkling performance from a team that desperately needed one.

DALLAS — Jayson Tatum gathered the rebound, whipped the ball behind his back, and glided down the floor. He had a choice: attack the basket or loft an alley-oop to teammate Jaylen Brown galloping on the left.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and was a resounding response after the 33-point loss to the Thunder on Tuesday. The Celtics were connected on both ends, limiting superstar Luka Doncic to 23 points and leading by double figures for the game’s final 32 minutes.

It was a dominating performance, and Tatum displayed all of his skillset in the battle of MVP candidates. He finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Brown had 19 points, while Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon added 15.

The Mavericks had their seven-game winning streak snapped as the Celtics notched their first victory in Dallas in three years.

It had been 48 hours since the debacle in Oklahoma City, and while some of the players and coaches were split on how they should digest it, they were unanimous on their desire to respond positively in a nationally televised game.

The difference in the first half Thursday and the past two games was obvious from the top. The starting lineup, lambasted of late, began with stellar ball movement and defensive energy.

Their focus was to prevent Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer who averaged 44.5 points in his past six games, from a historic night. The Celtics defended him without over fouling, and they also put more emphasis on slowing down Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood.

Boston went on a 10-1 run midway through the first period to take a 17-9 edge and would lead the remainder of the game. The encouraging factor was the contribution of the players besides Brown and Tatum.

The two combined for 15 first-half points on 5-for-17 shooting, but the Celtics led, 64-46. Brogdon, Derrick White, and Grant Williams combined for 29 points, while Al Horford added 8. The depth that carried the team to the best record in the NBA was back.

The Celtics shot 45.8 percent in the first half and canned 10 of 23 3-pointers. They also limited mistakes with five turnovers.

Doncic finished with 20 first-half points, but it required 15 shots. He was able to reach the free throw line later in the second period, but he and Spencer Dinwiddie (13 of his 18 points) were the entire Dallas offense. Doncic briefly left the game with an ankle issue, and also was laboring on the floor during the second period.

Coughing into his jersey and gasping for breath, the Celtics made him work defensively. Tatum and White were running around screens, forcing Doncic to chase, and the result was a better flowing offense.

White made the defensive play of the first half by snuffing Dinwiddie’s dunk attempt at the rim, prompting Tatum to scream in delight. It was one of their better first-half performances in weeks.

The Celtics weren’t as crisp offensively in the third quarter, but they didn’t need to be. The defense was stifling, holding the Mavericks to 7-for-23 shooting in the period and Doncic to just 3 points before he sat out the fourth.

Dallas made a 9-1 run midway through the third through Dinwiddie to slice the deficit to 72-59. And as has been his pattern, Joe Mazzulla did not call a timeout. His team played through the rut and responded with a 9-0 run for a 22-point lead. The Mavericks had no bite left.

The five Celtics in double figures all got there in three quarters, including Brogdon with 14 points in 20 minutes. Brown remained in the game despite picking up his fourth foul, and added a 3-pointer during the run. Tatum made an ankle-breaking move, using his right hand to change direction on his dribble for a graceful layup.

The Celtics played as well as they had in weeks and the contributions came from up and down the roster.

