‘Damar has been on everyone’s mind’: Bill Belichick extends prayers for Bills in first comments about Hamlin’s injury

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick said the thoughts and prayers of the entire Patriots organization are with Damar Hamlin and the Bills as the Buffalo safety recuperates after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Monday’s game against the Bengals.

“Damar has been on everyone’s mind and thoughts since Monday night,” Belichick said Thursday, in his first public comments since the incident. “Our entire team and organization, on behalf of them, I’ve extended our thoughts and prayers to the Bills organization, coach [Sean] McDermott, their team, also [Bengals] coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals.

“So, we were kind of sandwiched right around both of those teams with the schedule’s form. Certainly, the news from this morning about Damar’s progress is great news and encouraging for all of us.”