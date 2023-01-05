‘Damar has been on everyone’s mind’: Bill Belichick extends prayers for Bills in first comments about Hamlin’s injury

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick said the thoughts and prayers of the entire Patriots organization are with Damar Hamlin and the Bills as the Buffalo safety recuperates after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Monday’s game against the Bengals.
“Damar has been on everyone’s mind and thoughts since Monday night,” Belichick said Thursday, in his first public comments since the incident. “Our entire team and organization, on behalf of them, I’ve extended our thoughts and prayers to the Bills organization, coach [Sean] McDermott, their team, also [Bengals] coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals.
“So, we were kind of sandwiched right around both of those teams with the schedule’s form. Certainly, the news from this morning about Damar’s progress is great news and encouraging for all of us.”
Advertisement
Belichick, who noted that he normally doesn’t watch “Monday Night Football” but did have it on this week because the Bills are the Patriots’ next opponent, said the incident brought back memories from when he was with the Jets in 1997 and Lions linebacker Reggie Brown suffered a spinal cord contusion in a game against New York that ended his career.
Belichick said he addressed his players Tuesday and that he believes “everybody is doing the best they can.”
The coach pointed to former-players-turned-coaches Troy Brown and Jerod Mayo as a great resource to everyone in the organization.
“Their input and guidance have been especially valuable,” he said. “They have great perspective.”
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.